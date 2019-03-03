NBA 2K19: 1990-1991 Chicago Bulls Player Ratings and Roster

The Chicago Bulls may have had a very slight slump the years prior, but the 90-91 season was the kick off to what would be a legendary set of seasons for the foreseeable future of the Bulls. With a record of 61-21 in the regular season, they finished first in the Central Division of the NBA, they then went on to put on an absolute clinic the likes of which had never been seen before. With only dropping 2 games in the entire playoffs run, they washed over the Knicks, 76ers, and Pistons, before defeating the LA Lakers 4-1 in the finals.

Starting Lineup

Michael Jordan, SG/SF (98)

Age: 28

Height: 6’6”

Traits: All-Around Superstar

Best Stats: Stamina, Layups, Mid-Range

Michael Jordan is a legend everywhere, but this season was just about the point where he started to really skyrocket in popularity and skills. During the 90-91 season, Jordan put up a monstrous 31.5 points per game, as well as an incredible 2.7 steals per game. Not only that, he also managed to average 1.0 blocks per game as well, making him, at the time, a single individual who could play complete offense and complete defense.

Scottie Pippen, SF/SG (87)

Age: 25

Height: 6’8”

Traits: Two-Way Wing

Best Stats: Vertical, Steals, Lateral Quickness

Scottie Pippen will be a reoccurring theme with the Bulls as much as Jordan was. Having to always play in the shadow of Jordan didn’t faze him even in the least. Averaging a solid 17.8 points per game, he managed to outshine Jordan in a few areas, averaging 6.5 assists per game, as well as 7.3 total rebounds per game, while still managing 1.1 blocks per game and 2.4 steals per game as well.

Horace Grant, PF/C (79)

Age: 25

Height: 6’10”

Traits: Elite Defender

Best Stats: Strength, Post Offense, Stamina

The third best scorer for the Bulls lineup, Horace Grant did his job well when asked. Averaging a decent 12.8 points per game, he also managed 1.2 steals per game and 8.4 rebounds per game, making him a good inside the paint defender while he let Jordan and Pippen take charge with the major scoring factors.

﻿B.J. Armstrong, PG/SG (74)

﻿

Age: 23

Height: 6’2”

Traits: Crafty Playmaker

Best Stats: 3PT, Ball Handling, Stamina

B.J. Armstrong is another player that you’ll see be around during the Bulls’ legendary season runs. Although he may not have shone as much talent, he still was able to do his job when needed. Averaging 8.8 points per game during the 90-91 season, he also held a decent 3.6 assists per game, as well as a measly 1.8 rebounds per game. But, what can you expect from a 6’2” player?

John Paxson, PG/SG (73)

Age: 30

Height: 6’2”

Traits: Sharpshooter

Best Stats: 3PT, Mid-Range, Ball Handling

Last on this list is John Paxson, who was really there just to fill most of the slots on the court while Pippen and Jordan went to town. Averaging a mediocre 8.7 points per game, he held a solid 3.6 assists per game, as well as 1.1 rebounds per game.

NBA 2K19 1990-1991 Chicago Bulls Roster