NBA 2K19: 1985-1986 Chicago Bulls Player Ratings and Roster

This Chicago Bulls team was extremely lackluster in performance among all other teams in the league during the 1985-1986 season. Part of these results could be chalked up to fact that the star player, Michael Jordan, suffered a foot injury mid season and could only play a handful of games for the team. Their season ended with a 30-52 record and they finished fourth in the NBA central division.

Starting Lineup

Kyle Macy, PG (OVR 72)

Age: 29

Height: 6’3”

Traits: Two-way point

Best Stats: 3pt, Ball Handling, Passing

Macy is an average player who fulfilled his job but didn’t exceed expectations. His strengths were not geared towards being a star player in scoring, but in aiding his team as a leader. Out of the 82 games he played as a Bull, he only had averages of 5.4 assists and 8.6 points per game.

Michael Jordan, SG (OVR 91)

Age: 23

Height: 6’6”

Traits: Two-Way Star

Best Attributes: Stamina, Vertical, Layups

Michael Jordan is easily one of best players of all time. Unfortunately, he had an injury that only let him play 18 games in this regular season. Despite this, he still put up numbers that were expected of him as a player. With only 25.1 minutes per game, he averaged 22.7 points and 2.1 steals per game for his season.

George Gervin, SF (OVR 82)

Age: 34

Height: 6’7”

Traits: Elite Inside Scorer

Best Stats: Layups, Vertical, Stamina

This was George Gervin’s only season with the Bulls and the last season of his career. Well past his prime years of ‘77-’80, during 1985-1986 year he saw a steep decline in performance with only 16.2 points, 1.8 assists and 6.3 field goals made per game.

Charles Oakley, PF (OVR 77)

Age: 22

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Tenacious Rebounder

Best Stats: Rebounding, Strength, Steals

Charles Oakley came into this team as a rookie at the age of 22. Fresh out of college, he didn’t see the start of many games. However, he pulled his weight when it was his time to shine. Playing 77 games during the regular season, he averaged 9.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

Sidney Green, PF (OVR 71)

Age: 25

Height: 6’9”

Traits: Tenacious Rebounder

Best Stats: Rebounding, Vertical, Strength

Sidney Green is another player who fulfilled his role and didn’t move outside of his comfort zone. He played as a defensive force and let others play the offensive role. His numbers were above average with 8.2 rebounds, 13.5 points per game and a 78% free throw percentage.

NBA 2K19 1985-1986 Chicago Bulls Roster