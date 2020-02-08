Join the RealSport Community Create a post
Create a post

RealSport

Mobile, Other

The Outer Worlds Switch Release Date Delayed: Pre-order, Price, Bundles & more

The coronavirus has spread to the gaming world as The Outer Worlds is hit with a delay.

OUTER WORLDS DELAYED

Nintendo Switch gamers have been waiting with baited breath for the arrival of Obsidian Entertainment’s latest release, The Outer Worlds, which was initially scheduled for release on 6 March.

Unfortunately for the more keen fans, they will have to wait a little longer as the production of the game has been delayed.

The main reason? Coronavirus.

For more information, continue below.

NOW WATCH BELOW to keep up-to-date with the Gaming World!

Statement from developers

A statement published on Twitter from developers Private Division stated that the game has been delayed ‘due to the coronavirus impacting the Virtuos team working on the port.’

tweet leak outer worlds
SICKO MODE: Will Private Vision be the only studio impacted by the coronavirus outbreak?

However, there is a silver lining.

READ MORE: Bully 2: Everything we know about Rockstar’s secret project

The Outer Worlds was initially scheduled for a release as a download only, but there will now be a physical version released on cartridge!

The single-player sci-fi RPG was released on October 25, 2019 on Windows, PC and Xbox One and performed well with the critics, including picking up the Best Original Game at the Games Critics Awards in 2019.

READ MORE: How to score long shots in FIFA 20

The new release date for the Switch version of the game is yet to be confirmed but a thankfully, the team at Private Division have confirmed that:

outer worlds nintendo switch
DELAYED INDEFINITELY: Though we are all gutted about the delay, we were glad to hear that everybody is safe and healthy at Private Division

‘the team at Virtuos is ok, but their office has remained closed during this time’ before going on to say that they will ‘share more regarding a new launch date shortly.’

Where to buy the game

You can still preorder the title online, with prices ranging between £39.95-£49.99.

The release date for the title will be updated once it has been confirmed by the developers.

Tom Young

Written by

First console: PS2 / Favourite Game: Jak and Daxter: The Precusor Legacy / Currently playing: Fortnite

log in

Forgot password?

reset password

Back to
log in

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.