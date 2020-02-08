The Outer Worlds Switch Release Date Delayed: Pre-order, Price, Bundles & more

Nintendo Switch gamers have been waiting with baited breath for the arrival of Obsidian Entertainment’s latest release, The Outer Worlds, which was initially scheduled for release on 6 March.

Unfortunately for the more keen fans, they will have to wait a little longer as the production of the game has been delayed.

The main reason? Coronavirus.

Statement from developers

A statement published on Twitter from developers Private Division stated that the game has been delayed ‘due to the coronavirus impacting the Virtuos team working on the port.’

However, there is a silver lining.

The Outer Worlds was initially scheduled for a release as a download only, but there will now be a physical version released on cartridge!

The single-player sci-fi RPG was released on October 25, 2019 on Windows, PC and Xbox One and performed well with the critics, including picking up the Best Original Game at the Games Critics Awards in 2019.

The new release date for the Switch version of the game is yet to be confirmed but a thankfully, the team at Private Division have confirmed that:

'the team at Virtuos is ok, but their office has remained closed during this time'

‘the team at Virtuos is ok, but their office has remained closed during this time’ before going on to say that they will ‘share more regarding a new launch date shortly.’

Where to buy the game

You can still preorder the title online, with prices ranging between £39.95-£49.99.

The release date for the title will be updated once it has been confirmed by the developers.