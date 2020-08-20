PGA Tour 2K21 Review: The most immersive golf title yet puts you at the centre

2K got us early access to the new golf smash, which delivers both on and off the course.

A lot of games nowadays have flashy game modes to ensure that there is something for everyone, but 2K Sports is so confident in its latest product, PGA Tour 2K21 essentially revolves around one thing – You.

Thanks to 2K we got early access to the game, and boy, it doesn’t disappoint.

PGA Tour 2K21 Trailer

First Impressions

An early downside of PGA Tour 2K21 is the lack of being able to “get playing”, with the game requiring to create the 2K classic “MyPLAYER”.

Once you’ve created your character you can hit the course, with the mechanics very user-friendly.

HOLE IN ONE – The gameplay on PGA Tour 2K21 is faultless

You’re likely to grip it ‘n’ rip it down the fairway, but it’s as you approach the greens whre you’ll need to be more savvy.

With various shot types on offer, you can chip, splash as well as adding draw and fade, but make sure you execute your swing otherwise you’ll be struggling to make par.

The game really springs into life when you embark on on the PGA Tour…

Game Modes

As much as the game revolves around your MyPLAYER (real life pros are unplayable), there is still plenty of features to try your hand at.

MyPLAYER

Although not quite a game mode, your MyPLAYER is essential to how you play.

FLAUNT IT – What look will you give your MyPLAYER

Pick your outfit, with sponsors unlockable through the PGA Tour Career Mode, as well as the clubs in your golf bag.

More items will come available through level progress and rival rewards in Career Mode, and you can spend your currency to get cooler items.

PGA Tour Career Mode

A 2K classic, Career Mode is likely where you’ll spend most of your time.

You can choose where you commence your career, starting out in Q-School , the Korn Ferry Tour or jump straight to the PGA Tour.

START YOUR QUEST – Can you make it top of the PGA Tour?

In Q-School, you just need to finish in the top 25 in one tournament to make it onto the Korn Ferry Tour, where three tour wins will take you to the PGA Tour.

Some events have set entry criteria which you must meet in order to participate in them.

As you play through Career Mode you can unlock various Sponsors who will reward you for completing set goals

You can only have a single sponsor active at a time, as you complete goals for your sponsor it will level up unlocking rewards and new sets of goals.

BIG MONEY BACKING – Look to get the likes of Adidas, Calloway and TaylorMade on board

Each sponsor has multiple levels each with their own set of goals.

To level up your current sponsor you must complete all the goals at its current level.

Completing sponsor levels will reward you with unique items.

FedEx Cup

As you complete events in the PGA Tour, you will be awarded FedExCup Points based on your finishing position.

These points are important in securing the FedExCup and becoming the FedExCup Champion.

READ MORE: PGA Tour 2K21 Cover Athlete Justin Thomas discusses lockdown and the virtual course in interview with RealSport

The final three events of the PGA TOUR season make up the FedExCup Playoffs, these feature a progressive cut until reducing the field down to the final 30 players before the Season Championship.

The player with the most FedExCup Points at the final event of the season will become the FedExCup Champion.

Career Rivals

Once you reach the PGA Tour. you will start creating rivalries with the 12 real-life pros.

The immersive broadcasting style of PGA Tour 2K21, will keep you posted of how they are performing with in-game clips, and creates an intense atmosphere in the final round.

BEAT THE BEST – PGA Tour 2K21 contains 12 real-life pros to battle

Your performance in tournaments will be compared against your rival and if you outperform them you can claim additional rewards.

At the end of each round that both you and your rival participate in your performances will be compared.

Rivalry points will be awarded to you based on the outcome of these comparisons, as you look to work your way through the field at challenge Justin Thomas at the top of world golf.

Course Designer

Use the Course Designer to create the course of your dreams… or nightmares!

You can add a very wide range of trees, plants, wildlife, and man-made objects to your course, and have each hole as varied as possible from the last one.

Check out the Course Designer trailer here.

Training

Training allows you to calibrate your swing, complete lessons, and practice your game in a non-competitive setting.

Lessons include tutorials on swing basics, putting, and club and shot types, and improve your game with chipping, putting, and hitting up the driving range.

Play Now

Just want to play a round of 18 without the pressure of a tournament, or need to get used to course, hit up play now to get to grips with your game.

You can also link up with friends, both on-line and local, and challenge “ghosts” a recording of someone else’s round.

Online

Of course, all games nowadays need to offer online play, with PGA letting you join clubs and earn your stripes across the web.

Create private matches to battle against friends on go public to ake on all-comers!

Societies

Online Societies are a place for you to play with other users in a relaxed, but competitive environment.

Join a society and compete against fellow members in the events set up by the admins.

READ MORE: Every single course on PGA Tour 2K21

Event rounds can be completed at your leisure during the event’s specified timeline.

Anyone can create a Society. After you create one, you’ll have full control over the events held, member list, and other settings.

Verdict

For what PGA Tour 2K21 delivers, you cannot complain.

You’ve got all the classic features of the great golf games of the last 20 years, with Career Mode now as immersive as it’s ever been thanks to player rivalries.

Online Societies creates a fantastic community aspect, but perhaps there is still something for a game that is not offering much new outside outstanding gameplay.

With Next Gen consoles around the corner, and the demand for “seasonal” games sky high, perhaps “live” tournaments would have been a great inclusion.

LOCK AND LOAD – Lining up your shot has never been clearer

It’s also a shame that the real-life pros are unplayable, as it would be great to see how good the players are to play with, and be a lot more when playing with friends on and offline.

This is however just the second team up between 2K Sports and HB Studios, and the first under the 2K brand, with the developers are open to bringing in new features in the future.

That not should detract from a fantastic game, with the game performing very well on both PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch.

PGA Tour 2K21 looks to be a first stepping stone to elite golf gaming, especially with Next Gen consoles on the way.

RealSport Rating: 4 stars (out of 5)

PGA Tour 2K21 arrives on Friday, 21 August on PS4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.

We review PGA Tour 2K21 on PC via Steam with a PS4 controller.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about PGA Tour 2K21