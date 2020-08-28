PGA Tour 2K21 Patch 1.03 PS4: Details, Which Platforms are next, and more

2K’s latest update is now live for those playing on Sony’s console, but what improvements are there?

PGA Tour 2K21 has gotten off to a great start, but like many games, the developers are always looking to tweak things further so players can get the best experience possible out of the game!

2K’s latest patch for PS4 is now live, with more patches on the way for the numerous other platforms!

Here’s how PGA Tour 2K21 just got even better!

PGA Tour 2K21 Patch 1.03

So the big question is, what’s in the patch?

As mentioned, patches are generally about tweaking, rather than complete overhauls (in most cases), so Patch 1.03 address a few areas in a general sense.

CELEBRATE! 2K rolls out the improvements!

There’s improvements to server stability and responsiveness for one – always welcome when joining players online and battling it out!

They’ve addressed some concerns over stability in various menus/ gameplay and the course designer, as well as XP rewards and putt previews.

One great fix appears to be concerned with Online Societies, and the event restrictions. Reports were that some of the restrictions put in place were not being enforced – but now, that shouldn’t be the case!

When does the patch come for other consoles?

So this patch is currently only for PS4, however, they have said that it will come to Xbox One, Switch, PC, and Stadia ‘shortly’.

Does that mean a few days, or more? We don’t know just yet, but will be sure to update you when we do!

For everything PGA Tour 2K21, be sure to check back in with us!