Behind the scenes look at how PGA Tour 2K21 uses Course Scanning for ultimate accuracy

We get a look at the lengths 2K has gone to, to make players experience these iconic venues as if for real.

PGA Tour 2K21 is just around the corner, and we’ve now got a behind the scenes look at how they’ve recreated the confirmed courses in breath-taking accuracy.

Keep reading to find out just how 2K is using state-of-the-art technology to make these iconic course come alive.

PGA Tour 2K21 Course Scanning

2K shared the below video which gives us a glimpse into just how far they’ve gone to ensure accuracy in the game.

They bring in ‘real-world data’ into the game, and allow the user to interact with it – which ensures that you get the most authentic golfing experience available.

Each course takes several months for HB Studios to build, and it starts by partnering with Terra Imaging to capture and process detailed aerial drone footage of each one.

The drones capture details down to one centimetre of accuracy!

Our best look yet at the courses?

Following the course reveals, some of the feedback was that fans wanted to see more! Well, this footage actually gives us a great look at what some of the venues look like in the game – and they don’t disappoint.

What stands out are some of the lighting effects in the game, which are on show with the water, and shadows from the buildings and trees.

There are some seriously impressive courses in the game, some of which are on the coast or even surrounded by mountains, so all signs are pointing to a great looking game upon release.

PGA Tour 2K21 is coming out on 21 August 2020 for Xbox One, PS4, PC, Stadia, and Switch.

