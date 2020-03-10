Ori and the Will of the Wisps Trailer: Gameplay, E3, The Game Awards, Pre-Order & more

We’ve seen a host of trailers drop over the past few years – what have we learned from them?

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a platforming action-adventure title developed by Moon Studios and published by Xbox Game Studios.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps serves as a sequel to the 2015 title Ori and the Blind Forest, and plays in a similar way to its predecessor.

The game was first unveiled by Microsoft back in 2017, but very little of the plot has been revealed so far.

Then again, the game releases tomorrow (11 March), so you won’t exactly have long to wait to get your paws on it.

Continue reading for all the details we have on the trailers.

Trailer

The initial trailer for the game was followed by the E3 2018 trailer – where it was revealed that the game would release in 2019.

Another trailer for Ori and the Will of the Wisps was shown off a year later at Microsoft’s E3 2019press event, with the information that it had been delayed until 11 February 2020.

READ MORE: A new trailer just came out for Hellblade 2

At the recent Game Awards in December 2019, a final trailer for the game was shown, which announced the (currently standing) release date.

Developers Moon Studios have promised an emotional narrative experience when the game releases on 11 March 2020 on PC and Xbox.

STUNNING: The graphical style of the upcoming game has come a long way since the original released in 2015

The game will take players beyond the boundaries of the Nibel forest (the setting of the first game) as players unravel the truth about the lost ones, and pursue the mysteries of Ori’s destiny.

Gameplay

The game will make several improvements on the first game, most notably with the combat.

ROAM: Explore the Nibel Forest and fulfil Ori’s destiny

Ori will now be able to equip various different types of weapons and special abilities.

Some of the weapons and items that can be used in combat include the Spirit Sword, a slow but strong hammer, a bow for ranged combat, a spirit bomb, or another slow weapon that launches powerful projectiles.

READ MORE: Gameplay changes coming to Breath of the Wild 2

Abilities can also provide advantages unrelated to combat, like the ability to heal.

The developers have cited Diablo as an influence for this series, and wanted players to be able to customize their playstyle in various ways like in that game.

Another game that Moon Studios have drawn upon as an influence (in terms of the improvements they’ve made to the combat mechanics) is Dark Souls.

Players will now be required to read their patterns and attacks, dealing damage to their vulnerable points.

Pre-order

The Standard Edition is already available for both Xbox One and PC, and it costs just £24.99.

PREPARED: Those of you who decide to order the Collector’s Edition will receive a bunch of Ori-themed goodies

This price only includes the base game, however, it should be noted that if you buy a physical disc you won’t be able to play the game on PC (as only digital titles are eligible for the ‘Play Anywhere’ program).

READ MORE: PlayStation 5: Reveal event & Pre-orders going live in March

A £39.99 collector’s edition comes with an exclusive SteelBook case and premium packaging, but the highlight is the gorgeous art book, digital soundtrack, and CD full of piano covers.