One-Punch Man: 4 New Playable Characters Revealed – Release date, Trailer, DLC & more

The Original One Punch Man game released on 3rd June 2009. Since then, fans have been waiting for some sort of reboot or remake.

Luckily, in February 2020, we’ll see the return of the iconic Manga hero in One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows.

With fan’s on the edge of their seat for the release, we have finally seen the final four characters revealed to be in the game.

The descriptions of each character are from the creators ‘Bandai Namco’ and a full breakdown of the characters to be included can be found here.

If you’d like to watch the reveal trailer for the characters, click here.

Read more below to find out about the characters revealed.

Puri-Puri Prisoner

Jailed because of his tendency to assault other males, he is nonetheless an S-rank hero and a force to be reckoned with.

PURI PURI PRISONER – Which character will you main

in One Punch Man?

Acting as the leader of a gang of prisoners, the flamboyant hero escaped from jail to protect civilians from the Deep Sea King.

Upon powering up, his muscles mass increase, tearing up his suit and leading him to fight naked!

“Snakebite” Snek

A-rank hero and well-known contender for the Super Fight tournament, the martial artist relies on his enhanced speed and strength to take down his opponents.

SNAKEBITE – Snek is a great A class Hero

After defeating a snake-type monster, he made a suit out of its skin and now wears it as a trophy.

Crablante

A former human that turned into a perverted crustacean-shaped monstrosity after ingesting too much crab, he was also the first monster to ever cross Saitama’s path, when he still had some hair.

Crablante opened his eyes on his potential as a Hero.

Boros

Also known as the Dominator of the Universe, is the leader of a group of alien pirates.

BOROS – An iconic character in the One Punch Man Universe

His strength is yet to be matched as he scouts the galaxy to find worthy opponents. Earthling heroes may prove to be exactly what he is looking for.

Full Roster

With the reveal of these characters, we now have a list of a full roster of characters for One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

FIGHT TOGETHER – Get ready for the release of

One-Punch Man in February 2020

With these characters included, we can expect to see 27 characters at the release of the game.

There is always the possibility of more characters being included at a later date. However, this will most likely be paid DLC.

Are you excited for the return of One Punch Man?

What else do you hope to see from Bandai Namco in the upcoming days?