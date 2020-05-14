NHL 21 at EA Play: Trailer, release date, announcement, cover star, reveal, & more

Will EA announce their next hockey title at their digital summer gaming expo in June?

EA Play is where the gaming giant shows off their upcoming titles, and we expect NHL 21 to be one of those on display this year.

While the event won’t be the usual fanfest in LA this year, we know EA will be rolling out the big guns to steal the gaming spotlight this year.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Everything you need to know about the PS5 and Xbox Series X

We know that NHL 21 is on its way.

EA’s recent financial report specifically named the game and gave it a release date window between October and December of 2020.

ON ITS WAY: We know NHL 21 is coming

What we don’t know is anything else about the game…

NHL 21 at EA Play

Fans are still in the dark about a specific release date, the cover star, any new features… Basically anything.

The only thing we can really be sure of is that, like Madden 21, it will be optimized for Xbox Series X and will probably have Smart Delivery too.

KID NO MORE: Crosby has refused the cover before but will this be the year?

EA Play is the perfect place for EA Sports to announce NHL 21 to the world and a big piece of news.

READ MORE: NHL 21 Demo: Beta release date, Download, Teams, Game Modes, and more

We got the NHL 20 trailer in June last year, so it makes sense to use the digital version of EA Play to show it off to the world.

How to watch EA Play

EA Play will take place this year on 11 June. It will start at 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 12 am BST (on 12 June).

You can watch on EA.com and there is sure to be coverage across all EA’s social channels as well.

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Release Date, Trailers, Pre-order, Xbox Series X, PS5, & more