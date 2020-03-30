Next-Gen: PS5 and Xbox Series X are NOT delayed! Coronavirus, Price, Games, Specs & more

After much concern over games release dates, we have news regarding the next-gen consoles!

After many developers have announced how the Coronavirus outbreak is affecting them, there is much concern regarding the release of the next-gen consoles.

Games like the Resident Evil 3 Remake are likely to be affected due to their released date being close to the peak of the virus in Europe and America.

Read on to find out whether the new consoles will be affected, and their current release date, due to the current situation.

Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s upcoming, next-gen console and is expected to be an absolute beast with some incredible hardware!

NOT AN ORDINARY FRIDGE – The Next Xbox is set to be the highest

spec console of all time!

This is competing with Sony’s PlayStation 5 also releasing later this year.

The Xbox Series X is set to release later this year with no change to the release date due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This is set for some time between October and December 2020 in the ‘Holiday Period’.

PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 is Sony’s next-gen console.

THE COMPETITION – PS5 is set to have some outstanding exclusives!

After Sony’s conference earlier in March, revealing some of the specs, we know the PS5 will release dome time in the ‘holiday period’.

Again, this will be sometime between October and December.

It has been confirmed this will be unaffected by the outbreak and lockdown, so stay tuned for

If you’re unsure which console you would prick, read our article on the specs for each console here!

PC Games and Release

Most PC Games only release digitally on a marketplace like Steam or Origin.

ONLINE MARKETPLACE – Find the latest games and releases on

online marketplaces such as Steam!

This means users don’t need to head out to stores to pick up a physical copy of the game. Because of this, it is likely PC games won’t be delayed due to the lockdown.

Unfortunately, most triple-A titles are likely to have a physical copy so will most likely be delayed unless developers find an alternative/workaround.

Which console are you looking to pick up? Are there any games you’re looking forward to playing during the lockdown?