GTA 6 rumours: San Andreas voice actor slams Rockstar amid claims of CJ return

Grand Theft Auto 6 may not even be confirmed, but that’s not stopping it from making headlines.

GTA San Andreas voice actor Chris Bellard, who plays lead character Carl ‘CJ’ Johnson in the 2004 game, has responded to rumours that he’ll be returning to the next GTA (if there is one) – taking a swipe at Rockstar in the process.

There has been no official confirmation from Rockstar that GTA 6 is in development, although there are reports suggesting it will be arriving sooner rather than later.

Point of no return: Young Maylay

However, Bellard – who is also rapper Young Malay – has made it very clear he has no intentions of returning to the franchise.

Posting a screenshot of an article suggesting that CJ might be returning, Bellard wrote: “To kill the rumors! I’m not involved in GTA VI at all. F**k @Rockstargames period… CJ will have to be voiced by another MF but not me IDGAF what y’all heard.”

Well, that puts an end to that, then.

Although CJ would certainly be a popular character to bring back, fans have also called for a number of missions to make their way into a new game, too.

How about the GTA 6 map, I hear you ask?

Well, Rockstar has become synonymous for its massive map creations with things to do at nearly every location.

With this in mind, the community will be expecting a LOT – especially given how interactive the world in their latest creation, Red Dead Redemption 2, was.

Work of Cart-ography: GTA 5’s map was sprawling and varied

With rumours circulating (not confirmed) that a combination of locations will be used, from Rio de Janeiro to Liberty City, this may be Rockstar’s biggest creation yet.

