Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator Japan World Update – Release Date, Download, Platforms & more

In the first of a series of patches, Xbox Game Studios will add some gloss to the Land of the Rising Sun.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Sep 24, 2020
flight sim japan

Microsoft Flight Simulator may have been in the skies for around a month now, but that has not stopped the devs making new additions.

At the Xbox Tokyo Game Show, Microsoft revealed a load of aspects regarding Xbox in the nation – including an update to Microsoft Fligth Simulator.

Japan World Update

Xbox Game Studios and Asobo Studio shared a trailer for the first free content update for Microsoft Flight Simulator – World Update I: Japan.  

The update features an upgraded digital elevation map across the entire country, high-resolution 3D photogrammetry for six Japanese cities – Sendai, Takamatsu, Tokushima, Tokyo, Utsunomiya and Yokohama.

Ther is also six handcrafted local airports – Hachijojima, Kerama, Kushiro, Nagasaki, Shimojishima, and Suwanosejima.

Players will also be able to try their hand at executing a trio of exciting new Landing Challenges set at Japanese airports.

Release Date

The new update will arrive on Tuesday, 29 September.

Don’t forget you can play Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Game Pass for PC, as we wait to hear when the game will arrive on Xbox Series X|S.

