BREAKING* Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Update 1.8.3.0 brings major changes

The newest patch to Microsoft’s premier flight sim game has taken off! Here’s all of its biggest updates.

The newest Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 patch, Update 1.8.3.0, brings some sweeping changes to the game across many fronts.

This includes gameplay changes, UI improvements, bug fixes, and everything in-between.

So let’s go over the biggest changes coming in Update 1.8.3.0.

This patch is one of the biggest in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020’s history, even during the Alpha and Beta stages of the game.

You can now download the newest Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 patch

We’ve broken down the patch notes into its most important details.

Aerodynamics

Aerodynamics received several different improvements in Microsoft Flight Simulator Update 1.8.3.0.

The biggest changes include:

Improved wind turbulence simulation.

Added low rpm engine vibrations to relevant aircraft felt in the cockpit.

Fixed wet surface friction/braking distances.

Added vibrations from water particles flying through clouds and rain.

Fixed wind in higher latitude areas that was causing the 3kts Wind bug.

Aircraft

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Update 1.8.3.0 brought many changes to gameplay. Most of these center around the game’s aircraft.

NEW AND IMPROVED: The Airbus A320neo received tons of improvements in Update 1.8.3.0

The Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX, Beechcraft Bonanza G36, ICON A5, Cessna 172 Skyhawk, Zlin Savage Cub, Zlin Shock Ultra, and Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner all received visual and animation improvements that can be seen from their cockpits.

The bulk of changes concerning aircraft in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 center around aviation, avionics, and systems.

The biggest of these changes include:

AP behavior improvements across the board.

Weight is now properly factored in for V speed calculation.

Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner throttle, incorrect value fixes.

throttle, incorrect value fixes. Airbus A320neo FMGS and incorrect data/formatting fixes.

FMGS and incorrect data/formatting fixes. Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental flap functionality improvements, FREF, FMC, and rear wheel bug fixes.

Everything Else

Update 1.8.3.0 also touched on many other areas in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 as well, including the marketplace, cameras, content management, weather, and more.

The biggest of these changes include:

Freezing fixes related to glass cockpits.

Fixed wind inconsistencies related to 3kt Wind issue.

Multiplayer server improvements.

Addons from outside of the marketplace now show up in the community folder.

Pilot camera position can now be saved.

