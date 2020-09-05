Fall Guys Price: PS4, PC, Steam, Free? Predictions, and more

The game is taking the world by storm, but how much will it set you back to get involved in the fun?

Fall Guys is growing in popularity by the day, but what, apart from spending hours glued the fun, is the price you pay to get in on the action?

From platforms, editions, and predictions for the future, here’s everything you need to know!

Fall Guys Price

Fall Guys is currently available on PS4 and PC, and while many are hoping it will come to Xbox One, Switch, and mobile in the future, it isn’t on the platforms at the moment.

PS4

One of the most appealing features about this game is the affordable price for both platforms.

If you’re a PS4 owner, you can get the game for £15.99!

The game is set for new seasons, updates and more – so it's a great price for what you're getting.

The game is set for new seasons, updates and more – so it’s a great price for what you’re getting.

What about for PC?

Fall Guys is available on Windows via Steam, and has a few editions at different prices.

First off, you can get the standard edition for £15.99, which is a ‘just the game’ pack.

STEAM-ING AHEAD! Online sales of Fall Guys for PC are certainly doing well!

If you want to go all-in, you can go for the Collector’s Edition. It comes in at only £23.99, and includes the collectors’ pack, and 10,000 discounted Kudos!

Will Fall Guys be Free?

Fall Guys is such a young game in relation to other free-to-play and popular titles out there, such as Warzone, Fortnite and more.

We think it could possibly go that way, but we can only speculate at this point, as we’re still only in the first Season.

A more pressing question at this time is whether, or when, it will be moving to other platforms.

Recently, we saw reports of a Chinese entertainment company gaining the rights to produce a mobile version of the game. If this does come to fruition, it could be the case that Fall Guys for mobile may be on the way to IOS and Android.

Mediatonic have also answered questions on Twitter as to their plans for an Xbox release, which suggest that they would be interested in it, but don’t give any firm confirmations as to a timeline, or if it will absolutely go ahead.

Q & A: We’ve got the questions, and we’re itching for more answers!

For everything you need to know and more on Fall Guys, including the latest on Season 2, Skins, and more, be sure to check back in with us!