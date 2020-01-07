Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Sagas: Every PS4 Saga & 15 now confirmed for Xbox One

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is just days away, with its intended release date arriving in stores and online this month!

The new game is set to revisit the exciting sagas that took place in the Dragon Ball Z anime, so get ready for a nostalgia overload.

With so many fans of the original anime, many are asking which sagas will be included and explored.

Keep reading for all the confirmed sagas in the new game.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Sagas

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will likely cover the full list of sagas present in Dragon Ball Z, including:

Saiyan Saga

Namek and Captain Ginyu Sagas

Frieza Saga

Garlic Jr., Trunks and Android Sagas

Imperfect and Perfect Cell Sagas

Cell Games Saga

Other World, Great Saiyaman and World Tournament sagas

Babidi and Majin Buu Sagas

Fusion, Kid Buu and Peaceful World Sagas

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Preorder Bonuses & Editions

So far, the following sagas have been confirmed:

Saiyan Saga

Frieza Saga

Cell Games Saga

Other World, Great Saiyaman and World Tournament sagas

Babidi and Majin Buu Sagas

Fusion, Kid Buu and Peaceful World Sagas

The extent at which these sagas are explored is unknown at this time – we can only assume the other sagas will be explored as well, but may not feature as heavily as the main ones we all love and remember.

Release Date

The game will launch on the 17th of January 2020.

FREE ROAM: The new game features open world gameplay

With the game launching on the 17th, if a demo was to arrive, we can hope to see one within a few weeks of launch – a demo would likely arrive on all platforms.

Platforms

The game will launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The game is a global launch scheduled for the same day.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Demo release & Beta details

As it stands, there are no platform-exclusive sagas present in DBZK.

Click “Next” for info on all Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Characters…