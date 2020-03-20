F1 2020 Virtual Grand Prix Series: Who is racing? – Ferrari drivers confirmed, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, George Russell & more

Doom Eternal

DOOM Eternal Trophies & Achievement guide: Secrets, platinum, gamerscore, & more

Slay demons, save the world, and rack up gamerscore! These are all the trophies in DOOM Eternal.

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Mar 20, 2020
doom eternal trophy achievement

It’s Doom Day.

After years of waiting and months of delays, DOOM Eternal is here and oh boy is it good. You can read our review here.

The Doom Slayer has returned and all hell has broken loose. You’ll need every shred of nerve you have and more than a few bullets to come through this one.

Like every game these days, PS4 and Xbox One players have a raft of achievements and trophies they can collect as they play through the game.

There are even five secret, unnamed, trophies to unlock as you go.

What are they? Let’s take a look.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Launch trailer for DOOM Eternal!
Contents hide
1 DOOM Eternal Trophy & Achievement list
2 Secret trophies/achievements

DOOM Eternal Trophy & Achievement list

Doom eternal review hell priest 1
SMILE! No one enjoys what they do more than the Doom Slayer

DOOM Eternal has a massive 91 score on metacritic, so it is definitely a game you should buy.

Like many games, DOOM Eternal’s trophy/achievement list asks you to explore beyond the main story and delve into the online Battlemode, a new feature that looks set to revolutionise multiplayer gaming.

You may also need to do a re-play of the campaign to make sure you fine and collect all the little extras that are dotted around.

These are the trophies & achievements you can get by playing DOOM Eternal.

Name Description PS4 Trophy Xbox GScore
Reforged the Genie Lamp Complete the cheat code collection in a single save slot Bronze 10
Metal Head Complete the album collection in a single save slot Bronze 10
Playset Sold Separately Complete the toy collection in a single save slot Bronze 10
Weapons Expert Kill a Player Demon with each of the 8 Slayer Weapons in BATTLEMODE Bronze 10
Treasure Hunter (Secret) Beat all the encounters and Mission Challenges, and find all Items in Taras Nabad in a single save slot Bronze 15
Master of Fasting (Secret) Complete a Mission with only the Famine Mode cheat on Bronze 15
This One’s my Favorite Complete a Praetor Suit Perk category in a single save slot Bronze 15
Doomsday Complete Hell on Earth Bronze 20
Interplanetary Fracking Blow a hole in Mars Bronze 20
Crystal Craving Upgrade Health, Armor, or Ammo Bronze 20
Bonus Stage Complete a Slayer Gate Bronze 20
Meet Your Unmaykr (Secret) Acquire the Unmaykr Bronze 20
Mix and Match Play as 5 different Demons in BATTLEMODE Bronze 20
Fight Like Hell Do 5000 damage as a Player Demon in BATTLEMODE Bronze 20
Blood Bath Kill 200 opponents in BATTLEMODE Bronze 20
Homemaykr Spend 8 Sentinel Batterie in the Fortress of Doom in a single save slot Bronze 25
Darn It, They Keep BREAKING Perform 33 Unique Glory Kills in a single save slot Bronze 33
Truce between Demons Heal yourself or your teammate for 50000 health in BATTLEMODE Silver 20
Thumbs Down Best the Gladiator in the coliseum Silver 25
Man vs Monsters Play 25 BATTLEMODE matches Silver 25
The Hunters Became the Hunted Kill the Doom Hunters Silver 30
Nontraditionalist (Secret) Kill the Khan Maykr Silver 30
King of the Crystals Fully upgrade Health, Armor, or Ammo in a single save slot Silver 30
Extra Extra Lives Pick up 20 Extra Lives total in a single save slot Silver 30
If Only I could Read… Collect all physical Codex pages in a single save slot Silver 30
Gunpletionist Master all Weapon Mods in a single save slot Silver 30
Breaker of Gates Complete all Slayer Gates in a single save slot Silver 40
Reforged and Refueled Acquire a new Crucible in Taras Nabad Silver 50
The Once and Future Slayer Complete the Campaign on any difficulty Silver 50
Running Up The High Score Complete Extra Life Mode with 10 Extra Lives in your Inventory Gold 50
It’s a Magic Number Kill 666 Demons Gold 67
Iconoclast (Secret) Kill the Icon of Sin Gold 90
They’re ALL My Favorite Purchase all Praetor Suit Perks in a single save slot Gold 100
Heavy Metal Earn all trophies Platinum N/A

Secret trophies/achievements

The five secret achievements for DOOM Eternal is quite a low number for a game, but they are mainly there not to give away too much of the campaign from the get-go.

You don’t have to do much out of the norm to rack up those secrets.

Toby Durant

Written by Toby Durant

