DOOM Eternal Trophies & Achievement guide: Secrets, platinum, gamerscore, & more
Slay demons, save the world, and rack up gamerscore! These are all the trophies in DOOM Eternal.
It’s Doom Day.
After years of waiting and months of delays, DOOM Eternal is here and oh boy is it good. You can read our review here.
The Doom Slayer has returned and all hell has broken loose. You’ll need every shred of nerve you have and more than a few bullets to come through this one.
Like every game these days, PS4 and Xbox One players have a raft of achievements and trophies they can collect as they play through the game.
There are even five secret, unnamed, trophies to unlock as you go.
DOOM Eternal Trophy & Achievement list
Like many games, DOOM Eternal’s trophy/achievement list asks you to explore beyond the main story and delve into the online Battlemode, a new feature that looks set to revolutionise multiplayer gaming.
You may also need to do a re-play of the campaign to make sure you fine and collect all the little extras that are dotted around.
These are the trophies & achievements you can get by playing DOOM Eternal.
|Name
|Description
|PS4 Trophy
|Xbox GScore
|Reforged the Genie Lamp
|Complete the cheat code collection in a single save slot
|Bronze
|10
|Metal Head
|Complete the album collection in a single save slot
|Bronze
|10
|Playset Sold Separately
|Complete the toy collection in a single save slot
|Bronze
|10
|Weapons Expert
|Kill a Player Demon with each of the 8 Slayer Weapons in BATTLEMODE
|Bronze
|10
|Treasure Hunter (Secret)
|Beat all the encounters and Mission Challenges, and find all Items in Taras Nabad in a single save slot
|Bronze
|15
|Master of Fasting (Secret)
|Complete a Mission with only the Famine Mode cheat on
|Bronze
|15
|This One’s my Favorite
|Complete a Praetor Suit Perk category in a single save slot
|Bronze
|15
|Doomsday
|Complete Hell on Earth
|Bronze
|20
|Interplanetary Fracking
|Blow a hole in Mars
|Bronze
|20
|Crystal Craving
|Upgrade Health, Armor, or Ammo
|Bronze
|20
|Bonus Stage
|Complete a Slayer Gate
|Bronze
|20
|Meet Your Unmaykr (Secret)
|Acquire the Unmaykr
|Bronze
|20
|Mix and Match
|Play as 5 different Demons in BATTLEMODE
|Bronze
|20
|Fight Like Hell
|Do 5000 damage as a Player Demon in BATTLEMODE
|Bronze
|20
|Blood Bath
|Kill 200 opponents in BATTLEMODE
|Bronze
|20
|Homemaykr
|Spend 8 Sentinel Batterie in the Fortress of Doom in a single save slot
|Bronze
|25
|Darn It, They Keep BREAKING
|Perform 33 Unique Glory Kills in a single save slot
|Bronze
|33
|Truce between Demons
|Heal yourself or your teammate for 50000 health in BATTLEMODE
|Silver
|20
|Thumbs Down
|Best the Gladiator in the coliseum
|Silver
|25
|Man vs Monsters
|Play 25 BATTLEMODE matches
|Silver
|25
|The Hunters Became the Hunted
|Kill the Doom Hunters
|Silver
|30
|Nontraditionalist (Secret)
|Kill the Khan Maykr
|Silver
|30
|King of the Crystals
|Fully upgrade Health, Armor, or Ammo in a single save slot
|Silver
|30
|Extra Extra Lives
|Pick up 20 Extra Lives total in a single save slot
|Silver
|30
|If Only I could Read…
|Collect all physical Codex pages in a single save slot
|Silver
|30
|Gunpletionist
|Master all Weapon Mods in a single save slot
|Silver
|30
|Breaker of Gates
|Complete all Slayer Gates in a single save slot
|Silver
|40
|Reforged and Refueled
|Acquire a new Crucible in Taras Nabad
|Silver
|50
|The Once and Future Slayer
|Complete the Campaign on any difficulty
|Silver
|50
|Running Up The High Score
|Complete Extra Life Mode with 10 Extra Lives in your Inventory
|Gold
|50
|It’s a Magic Number
|Kill 666 Demons
|Gold
|67
|Iconoclast (Secret)
|Kill the Icon of Sin
|Gold
|90
|They’re ALL My Favorite
|Purchase all Praetor Suit Perks in a single save slot
|Gold
|100
|Heavy Metal
|Earn all trophies
|Platinum
|N/A
Secret trophies/achievements
The five secret achievements for DOOM Eternal is quite a low number for a game, but they are mainly there not to give away too much of the campaign from the get-go.
You don’t have to do much out of the norm to rack up those secrets.