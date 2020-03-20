DOOM Eternal Trophies & Achievement guide: Secrets, platinum, gamerscore, & more

Slay demons, save the world, and rack up gamerscore! These are all the trophies in DOOM Eternal.

It’s Doom Day.

After years of waiting and months of delays, DOOM Eternal is here and oh boy is it good. You can read our review here.

The Doom Slayer has returned and all hell has broken loose. You’ll need every shred of nerve you have and more than a few bullets to come through this one.

Like every game these days, PS4 and Xbox One players have a raft of achievements and trophies they can collect as they play through the game.

There are even five secret, unnamed, trophies to unlock as you go.

What are they? Let’s take a look.

DOOM Eternal Trophy & Achievement list

DOOM Eternal has a massive 91 score on metacritic, so it is definitely a game you should buy.

Like many games, DOOM Eternal’s trophy/achievement list asks you to explore beyond the main story and delve into the online Battlemode, a new feature that looks set to revolutionise multiplayer gaming.

You may also need to do a re-play of the campaign to make sure you fine and collect all the little extras that are dotted around.

These are the trophies & achievements you can get by playing DOOM Eternal.

Name Description PS4 Trophy Xbox GScore Reforged the Genie Lamp Complete the cheat code collection in a single save slot Bronze 10 Metal Head Complete the album collection in a single save slot Bronze 10 Playset Sold Separately Complete the toy collection in a single save slot Bronze 10 Weapons Expert Kill a Player Demon with each of the 8 Slayer Weapons in BATTLEMODE Bronze 10 Treasure Hunter (Secret) Beat all the encounters and Mission Challenges, and find all Items in Taras Nabad in a single save slot Bronze 15 Master of Fasting (Secret) Complete a Mission with only the Famine Mode cheat on Bronze 15 This One’s my Favorite Complete a Praetor Suit Perk category in a single save slot Bronze 15 Doomsday Complete Hell on Earth Bronze 20 Interplanetary Fracking Blow a hole in Mars Bronze 20 Crystal Craving Upgrade Health, Armor, or Ammo Bronze 20 Bonus Stage Complete a Slayer Gate Bronze 20 Meet Your Unmaykr (Secret) Acquire the Unmaykr Bronze 20 Mix and Match Play as 5 different Demons in BATTLEMODE Bronze 20 Fight Like Hell Do 5000 damage as a Player Demon in BATTLEMODE Bronze 20 Blood Bath Kill 200 opponents in BATTLEMODE Bronze 20 Homemaykr Spend 8 Sentinel Batterie in the Fortress of Doom in a single save slot Bronze 25 Darn It, They Keep BREAKING Perform 33 Unique Glory Kills in a single save slot Bronze 33 Truce between Demons Heal yourself or your teammate for 50000 health in BATTLEMODE Silver 20 Thumbs Down Best the Gladiator in the coliseum Silver 25 Man vs Monsters Play 25 BATTLEMODE matches Silver 25 The Hunters Became the Hunted Kill the Doom Hunters Silver 30 Nontraditionalist (Secret) Kill the Khan Maykr Silver 30 King of the Crystals Fully upgrade Health, Armor, or Ammo in a single save slot Silver 30 Extra Extra Lives Pick up 20 Extra Lives total in a single save slot Silver 30 If Only I could Read… Collect all physical Codex pages in a single save slot Silver 30 Gunpletionist Master all Weapon Mods in a single save slot Silver 30 Breaker of Gates Complete all Slayer Gates in a single save slot Silver 40 Reforged and Refueled Acquire a new Crucible in Taras Nabad Silver 50 The Once and Future Slayer Complete the Campaign on any difficulty Silver 50 Running Up The High Score Complete Extra Life Mode with 10 Extra Lives in your Inventory Gold 50 It’s a Magic Number Kill 666 Demons Gold 67 Iconoclast (Secret) Kill the Icon of Sin Gold 90 They’re ALL My Favorite Purchase all Praetor Suit Perks in a single save slot Gold 100 Heavy Metal Earn all trophies Platinum N/A

Secret trophies/achievements

The five secret achievements for DOOM Eternal is quite a low number for a game, but they are mainly there not to give away too much of the campaign from the get-go.

You don’t have to do much out of the norm to rack up those secrets.