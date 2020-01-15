Doom Eternal Editions: Standard, deluxe, collector’s & more

Bethesda’s chaotic, adrenaline-pumping franchise is back.

Doom Eternal drops in just two months. The Doom Slayer returns to fight the demons of Hell on 20 March 2020 after a delay to development that pushed back four months.

The rewards for our patience were put on show in the final trailer of the game that flashes all the gore, carnage, and brutality that we have come to expect from the franchise.

So we know what we’ll get, and when we’ll get it. But what about how we get it?

What editions are available for those that want to stand in the way of Hell?

Editions

There are several editions of Doom Eternal, with each giving you access to the stunning gameplay we came to expect after the 2016 reboot.

Standard edition

The standard edition of the game will set you back £49.99. If you buy if from GAME you can get an exclusive steelbook too.

There is plenty more to be had though.

Deluxe edition

At £79.99 the deluxe edition comes with a few extras in addition the game.

• Year One Pass includes DLC 1 & 2

• Demonic Slayer Skin

• Classic Weapons Sound Pack

The addition of the two DLCs (campaign add-ons) is a nice bonus, as is the classic weapons sound pack for those that remember playing Doom all the way back in the 90s.

Collector’s edition

The Collector’s Edition comes in at a whopping £199.99 but you get a whole heap of goodies for your money.

Along with everything from the deluxe edition you get:

“The Gift of Argent Power” 11 x17 Lithograph

DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal Lossless Digital Soundtracks

Lore Book by ID Software

Wearable DOOM Slayer Helmet

That is a lot, but if you are a true fan of Doom what can be better than slipping on your own Doom Slayer helmet?

