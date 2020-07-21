[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Other

PGA Tour 2K21 TPC Boston CONFIRMED!

We’ve got our next course reveal of the day! Here’s where players can tee off on this August!

Jul 21, 2020
PGA Tour 2K21 Tpc Boston 2

The reveals keep on coming in, as 2K shares the latest course to make the cut in PGA Tour 2K21.

As with the player reveals, 2K is drip-feeding the confirmed course to us over social media.

Here’s the next exciting addition to the game!

TPC Boston Confirmed for PGA Tour 2K21

Next up, the amazing TPC Boston joins the ranks of playable venues in PGA Tour 2K21.

PGA Tour 2K21 TPC Boston 1

The venue is part of the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs, and was originally designed by the legend himself – Arnold Palmer.

There are few difficult holes on the course, and some especially small greens which are going to no doubt pose a challenge to players!

When will we get the next announcement?

It’s looking like 2K is sticking to its 2-a-day formula, so that could well be the last of the venue reveals for today.

READ MORE: PGA TOUR 2K21 Courses

However, don’t take our word for it – 2K could surprise us!

Release Date

PGA Tour 2K21 is coming to Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC, and Stadia for Friday, 21 August 2020.

If you want to guarantee your copy, plus get a load of in-game swag, you’ll want to check out our Pre-order guide below.

READ MORE: PGA Tour 2K21 – Pre-order and Editions Guide

