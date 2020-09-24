BREAKING* Madden 21 Ratings Adjustments After Week 2

This week’s rating adjustments includes over 700 players! These are the most important changes.

EA have announced Madden 21 ratings adjustments after week 2 of the 2020 NFL season!

Let’s go over the biggest changes.

Madden 21 Ratings Adjustments

These are the biggest Madden21 ratings adjustments of week 2.

The Winners

Nick Chubb rose to 93 OVR – going up to 96 Awareness.

GOLD STANDARD: Rodgers is a legendary QB, and his recent MUT 21 LTD shows it

Aaron Rodgers rose to 92 OVR – going up to 89 Throw Accuracy Medium and 91 Throw Under Pressure.

Myles Garrett rose to 94 OVR – going up to 92 Pursuit, 92 Play Recognition, 89 Finesse Moves, and 89 Block Shedding.

T.J. Watt rose to 88 OVR – going up to 90 Play Recognition and 89 Finesse Moves.

The Losers

Julio Jones fell to 96 OVR – going down to 95 Short Route Running.

FALLING SHORT: Chandler Jones has seen better days than his week 2 performance

Chandler Jones fell to 94 OVR – going down to 95 Power Moves, 91 Play Recognition, and 78 Block Shedding.

Drew Brees fell to 90 OVR – going down to 95 Throw Accuracy Medium and 87 Throw Accuracy Deep.