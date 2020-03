Tune in to our live updates as we bring you all the latest news around the set team of In-Forms.

Coronavirus may be doing it’s best to disrupt the 2019/20 season, and it looks as if this has even hit FIFA 20.

EA revealed Team of the Week (TOTW) 26 today, but it didn’t exactly go to plan.

Stay tuned below as we bring you all the latest news on TOTW 26.