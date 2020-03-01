Samurai Jack Battle Through Time: Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, Plot and everything you need to know

A new Samurai Jack game has been announced alongside a trailer showing off some stunning visuals, as well as some impressive combat gameplay.

For those who are new to Samuari Jack, the game is based on the hugely popular series on Cartoon Network created by Russian-born animator Genndy Tartakovsky.

Tartakovsky came up with the idea after finishing his first Cartoon Network series, Dexter’s Labatory.

A huge fan of the TV drama, Kung Fu, and samurai culture in general, Samurai Jack became Tartakovsky ‘s love letter to the East- going on to win eight Primetime Emmy Awards and a handful of other accolades.

Let’s take a look at everything we know so far…

PURE EVIL: Samurai Jack will have his work cut out for him

Plot

The samurai is tasked with destroying an ancient evil (named Aku) to save the world, but things don’t quite work out as planned.

Aku opens a time portal and sends the samurai far into the future, to a time where the whole world has suffered from Aku’s evil rule.

SEE YA LATER ALLIGATOR: The future holds a ton of deadly surprises for our samurai

His quest is to return to the past and defeat Aku!

Trailer

The trailer gives us a glimpse of the setting and combat in Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time.

Environments appear to be lifted directly out of the original series, showcasing everything from ancient ruins to cyberpunk cities.

Fans of the series will also recognise the Battle Drones – large mechanical insects who are a frequent challenge for the samurai.

RETURN TO THE PAST: The trailer blends the original art of the series with modern day graphics

Gameplay

Samurai Jack trained with masters of every martial art in the world, so it’s only natural that he’s an expert with any weapon he can get his hands on.

From hammers, swords and even guns – players can expect to go about vanquishing their enemies in countless ways.

We can also see the samurai use his extensive acrobatic skill to traverse the landscapes with style.

WEAPONS EXPERT: Expect to use a variety of tools to carve your way to the past

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time is set to release Summer 2020 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC on Steam.

Stellar Voice Cast

Phil LaMarr, a legend is the voice acting industry, voiced Samurai Jack in the television series (and many iconic video game characters).

From Vamp in MGS 2 to Kotal Khan in Mortal Kombat; his iconic deep voice adds an air of gravitas that is vital to the character.

PITCH PERFECT: Phil LaMarr has voiced Samurai Jack for years

That’s all we have so far, but keep checking in for the latest on Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time!