FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Icon Swaps - Our Top 7 Picks, featuring Drogba, Wright, Gerrard & more

You probably already know this by now, but FIFA 20 sees the introduction of Icon Swaps.

Icon Swaps allow players in Ultimate Team to grind Objectives to earn tokens that they can exchange for certain Icon cards, essentially for free.

ICON SWAPS: It's time to choose...

So far there have been 12 tokens available to grind, and with another set of tokens set to be up for grabs from Friday, we put together a list of the best of the best choices based on card stats, and long term usability in your Ultimate Team.

Rio Ferdinand (OVR 85)

Height: 189cm/6’2”

Position: CB

Country: England

Best stats: 85 sprint speed, 86 standing tackle, 85 strength

Cost: 785,000 (PS4) / 730,000 (XB1) or 16 Icon Swap Tokens

Rio Ferdinand’s base Icon card is a fantastic choice. Pro FIFA players have been using him in qualifiers already this year with great results. Tall, fast and with great physical stats, this card will still be in your team by Team of the Year.

At only 16 Tokens you can get him and another card like Pep Guardiola (8 Tokens) and rock two quality Icons in your squad.

RealSport101 rating: 5/5

Steven Gerrard (OVR 89)

Height: 183cm/6’0”

Position: CM

Country: England

Best stats: 91 long shots, 91 short passing, 93 long passing

Cost: 940,000 (PS4) / 923,000 (XB1) or 19 Icon Swap Tokens

Steven Gerrard is the ultimate midfielder. He really has it all.

His passing stats are without a doubt top tier, and his shooting stats are up there too. The card in question is his middle version (OVR 89) which is currently on the market for just under 1,000,000 coins.

For 19 Tokens he would be a great choice but bear in mind if you choose him, you won't be able to get another Icon from this round of swaps.

RealSport101 rating: 5/5

Javier Zanetti (OVR 92)

Height: 178cm/5’10”

Position: RB

Country: Argentina

Best stats: 92 stamina, 91 reactions, 94 short passing

Cost: n/a or 17 Icon Swap Tokens

Javier Zanetti is probably the most ‘end-game’ card available - meaning he is the most likely card not to be replaced by a better card from a future promotion, like Team of the Season or Team of the Year.

Another attractive feature about Zanetti is that his card gives us a strong Argentinian chemistry link to the one and only, Lionel Messi.

At only 17 tokens it means you’ll be able to pick him up as well Peter Schmeichel (6 Tokens), if you collect all 23 Tokens.

RealSport101 rating: 4/5

Hernan Crespo (OVR 85)

Height: 184cm/6’0”

Position: ST

Country: Argentina

Best stats: 90 finishing, 88 agility, shooting 85

Cost: 516,000 (PS4) / 460,000 (XB1) or 12 Icon Swap Tokens

Crespo is a really good card, and a really good choice. If you’re looking for a tricksy attacker with incredible finishing and agility, Hernan is your man.

At only 12 Tokens, picking Crespo means you’ll be able to get yourself ‘The Bullet Man’ Roberto Carlos who is available for a measly 11 Tokens.

RealSport101 rating: 4/5

Didier Drogba (OVR 89)

Height: 189cm/6’2”

Position: ST

Country: Cote d’Ivoire

Best stats: 93 finishing, 92 strength, 92 positioning

Cost: 1,287,000 (PS4) / 1,239,000 (XB1) or 23 Icon Swap Tokens

Didier Drogba is one of this year’s new FIFA Ultimate Team Icon cards, and what a card he his.

For 23 tokens you’ll get his middle version (OVR 89), and with 92 positioning, 93 finishing, 91 shot power, and 92 strength, your new striker is an absolute tank.

The only drawbacks about this card seem to be his relatively low agility and balance stats, but for a card that is currently on the market for around 1,200,000 coins, you might just be picking up a bargain.

RealSport101 rating: 4/5

Ian Wright (OVR 89)

Height: 175cm/5’9”

Position: ST

Country: England

Best stats: 90 positioning, 92 finishing, 88 acceleration

Cost: n/a or 16 Icon Swap Tokens

Everyone loves Ian Wright! Another new addition to the Icons of FIFA Ultimate Team, Ian Wright’s prime card (OVR 89) is available for only 16 tokens.

His pace and shooting stats look fantastic and with an 87 stamina rating, he will last for the full 90 minutes. A strong choice for sure.

RealSport101 rating: 4/5

Roberto Carlos (OVR 86)

Height: 168cm/5’6”

Position: LB

Country: Brazil

Best stats: 94 acceleration, 92 shot power, 90 free kick accuracy

Cost: 599,000 (PS4) / 539,000 (XB1) or 11 Icon Swap Tokens

Roberto Carlos isn’t new to Ultimate Team, but don’t sleep on this card!

For only 11 Tokens you’ll get your hands on his base Icon card (OVR 86). With 94 acceleration, 92 shot power, 87 sliding tackle, and 90 free kick accuracy stats, one thing is for sure; you’ll have a lot of fun using this card.

RealSport101 rating: 4/5

There we have it, seven of our favourite Icons from this round of Icon Swaps. But don’t forget, FUT is supposed to be fun, and it’s not always about stats.

If you have your eye on an Icon that’s not on our list then take the plunge and go with your gut! There’s nothing better in FUT that running around the pitch with a player you are a real fan of.

Whatever you do, choose wisely!

