FIFA 21 OFFICIAL Gameplay Trailer announced: COUNTDOWN, Reveal Date, How to watch, and more

Looks like we’re set to get a good look at the game’s new features, but what’s in store for us this time?

Look like EA are about to drop another trailer on us, this time a deeper look into the gameplay features of FIFA 21.

Keep reading for how to watch it, where to watch it, and why you should watch it!

Official Gameplay Trailer arriving soon!

The official gameplay trailer will be arriving on 4 August 2020 at 4PM BST, 8AM PT, and you can watch it right here!

Interestingly we may have a clue to some of the new gameplay features, from the YouTube description which says:

‘Get rewarded for your creativity and control with new gameplay features in FIFA 21‘

THERE COULD BE A LOT TO DISCOVER: Reminders are now set, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for us

This is an exciting idea indeed, and could mean we see an all-new reward system for introducing some serious flair into the game.

The trailer will be a welcome addition to the footage already shown, as some fans were understandably left wanting more after the most recent trailer.

EA has confirmed FIFA 21 will launch on current-gen consoles on Friday, 9 October 2020.

If you pre-order the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition or Champions Edition you’ll be able to play from Tuesday, 6 October!

