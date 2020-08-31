[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Future Stars: Gabriel Magalhaes – Ratings, Potential, Ultimate Team, Career Mode & more

Could the young Brazilian centre back be the man to sure up the Gunners defence? Only time will tell.

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Aug 31, 2020
fifa 21 future stars gabriel

With FIFA 21 not far away, we are turning our attention to the new game and its potential stars.

Could potential Arsenal new boy Gabriel be one of the new game’s elite defenders?

Rating – 80 OVR

From a starting overall of 73, Gabriel received a refreshed rating of 76 in January.

gabriel basic fifa 20
AVERAGE! Gabriel began FIFA 20 as a fairly ordinary centre back

He did not stop there though! Gabriel ended the season with a 78 rating in the latest squad updates.

If his switch to the Gunners goes through, we think his rating could rise even higher up to 80.

gabriel fifa 21
COLOSSUS! The Brazilian’s new card could be a defensive powerhouse

Tall and strong, the Brazilian helped Lille keep five clean sheets in his final five appearances for the club. He could be just the man Arsenal need.

Potential – 87 OVR

We expect Gabriel’s OVR to rise, so we think his potential will rise accordingly.

This will take his potential from 85 to 87 on FIFA 21.

Ultimate Team

Having progressed from his 73 OVR up to 76, Gabriel was rewarded for his fine season with a 90-rated Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) card.

Although these ratings are unlikely on FIFA 21, they could be a sign of things to come.

gabriel totssf fifa 20 1
CLASH OF THE TITANS! Gabriel’s special card was insane

At just 22 years of age, Gabriel could be in line for the Future Stars promo on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This could see his impressive TOTSSF stats return, with pace, strength, and great tackling ability.

Career Mode

If he has signed for Arsenal, Gabriel will be unavailable to sign in the first season of FIFA 21 Career Mode.

When you can sign him, you may have to fork out over £30 million for the 6’3” Brazilian.

An imposing defender, Gabriel’s best assets on FIFA 20 are his 84 Strength and 79 Defensive Awareness.

With his height, 78 Heading Accuracy makes him a threat at the other end too!

