FIFA

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch: Timo Werner first summer signing confirmed on FUT

The new Chelsea signing could be yours for free if you pre-order the game before 14 August.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Aug 7, 2020
FIFA 21 ones to watch werner

Transfers are coming in thick and fast in the world of football, and we can’t wait to use these new arrivals in FIFA 21!

On Ultimate Team, a selection of players who have moved clubs this summer will receive a dynamic Ones to Watch card.

The first of those has already been revealed!

Timo Werner

In an Instagram advert by easportsfifa, we can clearly see new Chelsea signing Timo Werner appear as the first OTW confirmed for FIFA 21.

timo werner fifa 21 otw ad min
ONE TO WATCH – Timo Werner signed for Chelsea form £53 million

We don’t know what the striker will be rated on the game, so here’s a prediction.

timo werner fifa 21 otw

With electric pace and an eye for goal, the 24-year-old looks cut out for the Premier League, and the Blues will be pinning their hope on the frontman to fire them towards silverware next season.

Pre-order bonus

If you pre-order FIFA 21 by Friday, 14 August you will be eligible for a free untradeable Ones To Watch item in Ultimate Team.

We know Werner will be one of them, but who else?

Check out our Ones to Watch predictions here.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21

