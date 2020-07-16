BREAKING* FIFA 21 Licences: Real Madrid sign 5-year extension with EA Sports

Rumours that Real Madrid would be leaving EA Sports and the FIFA franchise have been put to bed.

EA Sports has signed a new five-year deal to be continue to be the official gaming partner of Los Blancos, commencing with FIFA 21.

Real Madrid Trailer

Game over Pro Evo?

After yesterday's announcement that PES 2021 would just be a "Season Update", things weren't looking good for Konami.

One saviour could have been a new licencing deal, with Real Madrid and rivals Atletico rumoured to be teaming up with the franchise.

MOVING ON - Konami has lost the licences to both AC & Inter Milan

With Real partnering once again with EA - especially for such a long time - means Konami will either look elsewhere, or take stock for 2021, and go full throttle for 2022 - with a teaser already revealed for their move for Next Gen.

