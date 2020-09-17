BREAKING* FIFA 21 ICONs: Eric Cantona Ratings REVEALED

The king is stepping up to the throne,but what OVRs will he and his fellow legends be given?

With FIFA 21’s ratings being revealed over the past week, it was only a matter of time before we saw any of the new ICONs receive their ratings.

Well, the wait is now over!

The King is Back

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona was confirmed as an ICON last month, but we have had no sign of his rating – until now.

TEASE! EA hinted that Cantona’s ratings could be coming soon

@EASportsFIFA has tweeted out an image of a throne and a blank FUT 21 card – and with “King” Cantona being the Frenchman’s nickname, it doesn’t take a genius to work out who they will be revealing later.

Basic (OVR 88)

A modest 88 OVR for Cantona’s basic card.

The 90 Dribbling and 90 Physical certainly stand out! He won’t be an easy man to tackle.

Middle (OVR 90)

The Manchester United legends ratings rank him up there with the best.

READ MORE: All the new ICONs coming to FIFA 21

His middle card boasts 90 Shooting, making him a real threat in front of goal.

Prime (OVR 93)

Save the best ’til last. All Cantona’s Prime stats are incredible as he poses a terrifying all-round threat.

A Prime Moments card is sure to follow too, and it can’t be anything other than his sublime chip against Sunderland in 1996 – for which we’re giving him a 95 OVR.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the FIFA 21 ratings