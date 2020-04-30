FIFA 20: Player Moments David De Gea SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The Spaniard has been doing his bit to help raise money to battle COVID-19 and EA have recognised that!

The battle against COVID-19 continues, and footballers across the globe are doing all they can to help fight the virus.

After Aymeric Laporte and Leon Goretzka were both rewarded with special versions of their card for the work they have done in recent weeks raising money to fight the Coronavirus and now Manchester United stopper David De Gea has been added to the list.

The Spaniard has donated €300,000 to his native Madrid to help combat COVID-19 and, as a result, has received a brand new, 92-rated Player Moments card.

Here is everything you need to know in order to unlock DDG!

This Player Moments David De Gea SBC will run for four days, expiring on Monday, May 4.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are two squads that need submitting in order to unlock this De Gea card. The requirements are as follows:

The Red Devils

Minimum of one Manchester United player

Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 83

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

Reward: One Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Cost: 36.75k PS4 / 37.4k Xbox One

La Furia Roja

Minimum of one Spanish player

Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Prime Electrum Players Pack

Cost: 109.15k PS4 / 103.65k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 145.9k PS4 / 141.05k Xbox One

You can find all the solutions over on FUTBIN here.

Worth it?

This is a very nice card, and a significant upgrade to both his 89-rated base card and his 90-rated FUTMAS SBC.

His diving jumps up four ratings from his base card to a 94 OVR, whilst his reflexes jump up to a 95. 86 kicking will help when launching those quick counter attacks whilst 90 positioning should help him being beaten at the near post.

Is it worth it for the cost? It’s a tricky one. Other than TOTY Allisson, there are no better Premier League keepers available, but with the Premier League TOTSSF just around the corner, it may be worth hanging on to see who makes that squad!

