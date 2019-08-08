FIFA 20 Volta: EA's new game mode set to save the franchise

So far EA have released all the new changes for Pro Clubs, Ultimate Team and ﻿﻿Career Mode﻿﻿ coming to FIFA 20.

With the release date set at September 27, EA Sports need to do more to stay above their rivals, Konami.

PES 2020 has undergone major changes t﻿﻿his year and looks like a real contender to EA, yet FIFA 20 is yet to excite anybody in the community.

Volta Football, which sees FIFA returns to the streets for the first time in seven years, could be the saving grace for EA this September.

We haven't heard any more about Volta, since its release, and with the mode set to be EA's final deep dive in the Pitch Notes, let's hope they are saving the best 'til last.

Here is how Volta needs to save FIFA 20 from an imminent fall from grace.