FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Best Spanish Team - De Gea, Ramos, Isco & more

Spain have been one of the best footballing sides of the 21st century, claiming back-to-back European titles in 2008 and 2012 as well as winning the World Cup in 2010.

However, the last few years have been difficult for La Roja.

Following an embarrassing elimination from the 2018 World Cup at the hands of hosts Russia, many people are questioning whether Spain's glory days are over.

On FIFA however, they are still one of the best nations. For their best Ultimate Team we have selected a 4-1-2-1-2 (2) formation to accommodate the intricate, tiki taka style football that the Spaniards are renowned for.

Here is our best Spanish team on FIFA 20.

David De Gea (OVR 89)

Age: 28

Position: GK

Club: Manchester United

Price: 46k PS4 / 48k Xbox One

He may not be the highest-rated goalkeeper on FIFA anymore - that title belongs to Altetico Madrid's Jan Oblak - but David De Gea is still Spain's number 1.

A slight rating decrease to 89 following a tough couple of seasons for both Spain and Manchester United, however DDG is still one of FIFA's best goalies. You can grab him for around the 50k mark, which, for a 'keeper with 92 reflexes and 90 diving, is a snip.

Alternative option: Kepa Arizabalaga (OVR 84)

Dani Carvajal (OVR 85)

Age: 27

Position: RB

Club: Real Madrid

Price: 15k PS4 / 16k Xbox One

Dani Carvajal seems to have been around for what seems like an eternity, however at just 27 years of age, he still has plenty of time left at the top of European football.

He lacks the blistering pace of other Spanish right backs like Hector Bellerin (OVR 80) or Alvaro Odriozola (OVR 80), however his all round game is by far the best of the Spaniards. Whilst he has just 83 sprint speed, his 90 rated stamina makes up for it. 82 defending and 80 physical add to a solid 85 overall.

Alternative option: Cesar Azpilicueta (OVR 84)

Sergio Ramos (OVR 89)

Age: 33

Position: CB

Club: Real Madrid

Price: 186k PS4 / 160k Xbox One

For those who have used Spanish teams over the past three or four editions of FIFA, the centre back pairing will be no surprise. First up is Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos.

The veteran Spaniard may be getting on at 33 years old, however that hasn't hindered his ability, with an 89 overall on FIFA 20. 87 defending and 85 physical make the Spaniard a colossus at the back, which you would expect given his hefty price tag.

Alternative option: Raul Albiol (OVR 83)

Gerard Pique (OVR 88)

Age: 32

Position: CB

Club: Barcelona

Price: 23k PS4 / 25k Xbox One

Partnering Ramos in one of FIFA's most iconic centre-back pairings is fellow Spanish veteran Gerard Pique.

The main issue with Pique, which contributes towards his low pricetag, is that 56 pace rating. However his 89 defensive awareness and 87 composure compensate for that and with two pacey full backs alongside him, that shouldn't be too much of an issue.

Alternative option: Marc Bartra (OVR 83)

Jordi Alba (OVR 87)

Age: 30

Position: LB

Club: Barcelona

Price: 69k PS4 / 61k Xbox One

Yet another Spanish defender who has been at the top of the rankings for many a year, Barcelona's Jordi Alba.

Alba has been the go-to left back for top-end FIFA teams in years gone by, and this year is no different, with the 30-year-old receiving an 87 overall. Whilst his 90 pace will catch the eye of any potential suitors, he can sure put a shift in defensively, with 84 sliding tackle and 83 standing tackle.

Alternative option: Grimaldo (OVR 83)

Sergio Busquets (OVR 89)

Age: 31

Position: CDM

Club: Barcelona

Price: 31k PS4 / 32k Xbox One

There are very few better balling playing defensive midfielders in world football than Sergio Busquets, who gets the nod in this Spanish side.

Again, like Pique, Busquets isn't blessed with the best pace, however in the 4-1-2-1-2 (2) formation, he isn't going to be required to do too much running. Instead, focus on his passing stats; 89 short passing and 82 long passing. His 93 composure means he's unlikely to wilt under pressure.

Alternative option: Rodri (OVR 85)

Isco (OVR 86)

Age: 27

Position: CAM

Club: Real Madrid

Price: 12k PS4 / 12k Xbox One

On the right side of the central midfielders, we have selected the attacking minded Isco.

Whilst his default position on his card is a CAM, Isco has the qualities required to play the deeper role and with Busquets behind him, he has some freedom to roam. 90 dribbling and 83 passing for just over 10k makes Isco a little bit of a steal.

Alternative option: Parejo (OVR 86)

Thiago (OVR 87)

Age: 28

Position: CM

Club: Bayern Munich

Cost: 17k PS4 / 17k Xbox One

On the left side of the narrow midfield pairing is Bayern Munich's former Barcelona star Thiago.

Like Isco, Thiago is a central midfielder who enjoys playing with the ball at his feet, highlighted by his 90 rated dribbling and 85 passing. 5-star skills is another handy boost for the midfielder who you can pick up for less than 20k.

Alternative option: Saul (OVR 85)

David Silva (OVR 88)

Age: 33

Position: CAM

Club: Manchester City

Cost: 23k PS4 / 24k Xbox One

The central attacking midfield role belongs to Manchester City's David Silva, who will leave the Premier League champions at the end of the season. He may no longer play international football, having retired from the Spanish side in August 2018, however he is still the best CAM that Spain has to offer in FIFA 20.

92 ball control, 92 composure and 92 short passing are the 33-year-old's best in game stats, with his finesse shot trait will help you bend those efforts around the 'keeper with ease.

Alternative option: Sergio Canales (OVR 84)

Iago Aspas (OVR 85)

Age: 32

Position: ST

Club: Celta Vigo

Price: 6k PS4 / 7k Xbox One

There are two strikers in this formation, both of whom compliment each other perfectly. The first is 5'9" Iago Aspas. In terms of out-and-out goalscorers, Aspas is the best that Spain has to offer in FIFA 20.

88 finishing, 86 positioning and 82 long shots are the standout in games for the Celta Vigo forward, you'll be able to test the 'keeper from just about anywhere in the attacking third.

Alternative option: Rodrigo (OVR 83)

Inaki Williams (OVR 82)

Age: 25

Position: ST

Club: Athletic Bilbao

Price: 6k PS4 / 4k Xbox One

The final name in the best Spanish squad and the second of two strikers is Athletic Bilbao's pace-machine Inaki Williams.

Unlike Aspas, Inaki is blessed with some serious pace - 95 sprint speed and 93 acceleration - his 83 finishing isn't bad either, and with his pace getting him in behind often, he will get you goals. With the pairing costing you less than 20k total, you can't go wrong.

Alternative option: Paco Alcácer (OVR 83)

The Ultimate Spanish Team

Whilst this may be a high-rated side, let's be honest, Spain aren't the most attractive nation to build a team from on FIFA.

They are one of the cheaper sides from the top nations, costing between 400-500k and if you swap out the likes of Jordi Alba and Sergio Ramos for cheaper options, you could make the whole team for less than 300k.

What team are you using in FUT this year? Let us know in the comments.

