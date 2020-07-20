FIFA 20: TOTW 42 Prediction – Messi, Kane & more

Goals were flying in last week, but which players will make it into the next Ultimate Team release this week?

It was raining goals last week with plenty of high-scoring matches to enjoy, but which players performed best and will make it into FIFA 20 Ultimate Team of the Week 42?

Special mention to Wigan Athletic and LAFC this week, who are sure to be represented in some capacity in TOTW 42 after demolishing Hull and LA Galaxy respectively.

Emiliano Martinez (OVR 75 → IF 80)

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been in phenomenal form for Arsenal over the past few games, culminating in a super display against champions Liverpool.

Martinez is severely underrated on FIFA 20 and is available for just 500 coins.

Alessio Romagnoli (OVR 83 → IF 85)

Alessio Romagnoli popped up with his first goal of the season to help Milan beat Parma 3-1 as they push for a European place in Serie A.

The Italian international will cost you just under 6,000 coins, while his 86-rated Halloween card is worth around 20,000.

Jordi Alba (OVR 87 → IF 89)

Pacey Barcelona left back Jordi Alba provided two assists as the Catalonians crushed Alaves 5-0.

The Spaniard is worth around the 37,000 mark, but his most expensive card so far is available for 60,000.

Sergio Reguilon (OVR 80 → IF 83)

In his final appearance for Sevilla, Sergio Reguilon scored the only goal of the game to beat Valencia ensure third place for his side.

Reguilon costs just 3,000 coins on the FUT 20 Transfer Market.

Lionel Messi (OVR 94 → SIF 98)

Where to begin? Lionel Messi rounded off the season with two goals and an assist to make it a grand total of 25 goals and 22 assists in La Liga. Ridiculous!

Messi will cost you well over 100,000 coins on Ultimate Team, and that is his cheapest card! The most expensive card surpasses 2,000,000 and is rated 99 OVR.

Enis Bardhi (OVR 78 → IF 82)

Enis Bardhi scored twice as Levante edged past Celta Vigo 3-2, making it seven goals this season for the midfielder.

Bardhi could receive his first special card on FIFA 20. His basic card costs under 1,000 coins.

Mario Pasalic (OVR 77 → SIF 83)

Atalanta’s attacking prowess is well-known, but Croatian midfielder Mario Pasalic surprised us all with a hattrick as they beat Brescia 6-2!

Pasalic’s basic card is cheap, worth just 500 coins on PS4 and 600 on Xbox One.

Hakan Calhanoglu (OVR 80 → IF 83)

Turkish star Hakan Calhanoglu enjoyed a wonderful week, and his goal and two assists against Parma could see him selected in TOTW 42.

Set-piece specialist Calhanoglu is available for just 1,000 coins.

Alexandre Lacazette (OVR 86 → IF 87)

Arsenal stunned Liverpool, beating them 2-1 at The Emirates Stadium. Alexandre Lacazette bagged a goal and an assist as he capitalised on some uncharacteristic mistakes from the Reds.

The Frenchman costs around 30,000 coins, while his FUT Birthday card costs a touch over 100,000.

Harry Kane (OVR 89 → FIF 94)

England talisman Harry Kane was in deadly form this week, scoring twice against both Newcastle and Leicester.

Kane’s basic card is worth around 50,000 coins. His variety of cost up to 100,000 coins, with the highest rated being 93 overall.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (OVR 78 → TIF 86)

Serbian forward Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice and provided an assist in an enthralling game which saw Fulham run out 5-3 winners against Sheffield Wednesday.

His 78-rated basic card is available for 1,500 coins, but his 92-rated TOTSSF card is available for 36,000!

RealSport’s TOTW 42 Prediction

THE GOAT! Will Lionel Messi be selected in TOTW 42

