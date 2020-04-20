FIFA 20: The 5 Best Formations according to GamerzClass

When trying to improve your FIFA 20 abilities, working out which formation is best for you is absolutely vital.

With so many options to choose from, selecting the right formation and tactics can be a little overwhelming.

Luckily for you, our friends at GamerzClass are here to share their insight on the best formations to use for particular playing styles.

Keep reading to see the five best formations on FIFA 20

4-2-3-1 Narrow

The 4-2-3-1 narrow formation has been rated as one of the best formations on FIFA since FIFA 17.

What makes the 4-2-3-1 so good is the presence of options across all areas of the pitch.

It provides you with a CAM who can also double as a supporting striker depending on how often you like to trigger runs, it gives your midfield a solid shape thanks to the presence of two CDMs actively looking to intercept the ball and build-up play and it allows you to dominate the flanks with two wide CAMs who operate like wingers throughout the course of a game.

If you’re looking for a balanced formation, you can’t go wrong with the 4-2-3-1 narrow.

4-4-2 Flat

The 4-4-2 flat formation is popular amongst competitive FIFA players primarily because of its fast build-up potential.

Unlike most other formations, the 4-4-2 allows you to have six players involved in an attacking move at any given time, spreading your opponent’s defensive set-up thin and giving you extra space to work with.

Depending on the instructions you apply on your wingers, you will be able to count on your wide players to track back and provide some additional defensive support when you’re actively defending against your opponent, making your backline super hard to break down.

The 4-4-2 is perfect for players who like to launch fast attacks while still focusing on keeping clean sheets.

4-1-2-1-2 Narrow

The 4-1-2-1-2 narrow is a very direct formation. It is built around pacey players, quick one-two passes and through balls.

Although, it is worth noting that to use this formation to its true potential you need to be incredibly gifted at exploiting space.

This is because a lot of the time, you will have just three players to work with at the edge of your opponent’s box, while the rest of your players focus on preventing counter-attacks and scooping up loose balls.

If you prefer more attackers you can set your central midfielders to join the attack as you make your way into your opponent’s 18-yard-area, but this may leave you vulnerable on the break.

Your two strikers and CAM are arguably the most important players in this formation, so they need to be fast, agile and good at finishing.

4-3-3 Attack

The fourth variation of the classic 4-3-3 formation is possibly one of the most underutilized formations on FIFA 20.

This formation is a hybrid of the 4-2-3-1 and the 4-4-2.

Similar to the 4-4-2, the 4-3-3 attack offers you, six attackers, to work with upfront, granting you the ability to overload your opponent’s defense which in turn gets you a ton of goalscoring opportunities per game.

It also provides you with two box-to-box midfielders who focus on defending and contributing to your team’s attacking moves.

4-2-3-1 Wide

The wide version of the 4-2-3-1 isn’t used as frequently as its narrow counterpart but it is also incredibly overpowered.

In terms of controlling a game, the 4-2-3-1 wide is quite possibly the best formation to make use of as it provides you with wide passing options thus forcing your opponent to chase after the ball across fairly long distances.

The formation is also quite good for attacking as it allows your wingers to sit at the edge of the flanks, giving them the opportunity to make dangerous runs into your opponent’s half of the pitch.

