FIFA 20: Summer Showdown Vinicius Junior vs Darwin Machis – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Prediction, Player Reviews & more

It’s week three of Summer Showdown and it’s a trip to Spain with the La Liga in focus.

It’s Monday night so that can only mean one thing, a brand-new Summer Showdown clash!

We’ve had Bundesliga and Premier League so far and now it’s a trip to Spain as Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior takes on Darwin Machis of Granada CF.

As always there is a separate SBC for each player, which will unlock you a boosted version of their base card. The player from the winning side when they meet in real life will then receive a further upgrade to their SBC card.

Here is the information on the SBC for both players and our advice on who you should invest in!

The game will be played on Monday, 13 July whilst both of the SBC’s will expire on Friday, July 10.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

As we have already alluded to, their are two separate SBC’s, one for Vinicius Junior and one for Darwin Machis.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 on PS5

You are able to complete both if you wish, but only the player from the winning side will receive that +3 to their card. If the game ends in a draw both players will be boosted by one rating.

Summer Showdown Vinicius Junior

For Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior there is a 92-rated LW card to begin with. The requirements for that card are as follows:

Real Madrid

Minimum of one Real Madrid player

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 65

Reward: One Prime Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 118k PS4 / 114k Xbox One

La Liga

Minimum of one LaLiga Santander player

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 65

Reward: One Premium Gold Players Pack

Cost: 112k PS4 / 115k Xbox One

Mixed Squad

Minimum Team Chemistry of 5

Reward: One Two Players Pack

Cost: 2k PS4 / 3k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 232k PS4 / 232k Xbox One

Summer Showdown Darwin Machis

Meanwhile there is also a 92-rated Machis available as Granada will look to throw a spanner in the works at the top of the La Liga table.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X

Again there are three squads that you have to submit to unlock the Venezuelan striker. They are as follows:

La Liga

Minimum of one LaLiga Santander player

Minimum Squad Rating of 83

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

Reward: One Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Cost: 49k PS4 / 55k Xbox One

83-Rated Squad

Minimum Squad Rating of 83

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

Reward: One Premium Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 49k PS4 / 52k Xbox One

Mixed Squad

Minimum Team Chemistry of 5

Reward: One Two Players Pack

Cost: 2k PS4 / 4k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 100k PS4 / 111k Xbox One

Worth it?

As far as bankers go, top-of-the-table Real Madrid coming up against mid-table Granada is up there with the best of them. However, if sport has taught us anything, it’s to take nothing for granted!

The best way to decide whether or not you want to complete these SBC’s is to take both cards on face value, presume that they are not going to get upgraded and then if they do, it’s a nice bonus!

Looking at both cards on face-value and you’ve got two very decent cards indeed. Vinicius Junior is very good on FIFA 20 anyway, on both his base card and his 85-rated ShapeShifters card. This card is a level above either of those!

The fact that he is Brazilian is a big bonus too. He’s a LW rather than a striker on his ShapeShifters card but, with some incredible stats and 5* skills, we doubt many people will mind!

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21

Meanwhile Machis may not be a household name like Vinicius Junior but he also has a very nice card indeed. We’d say he’s slightly worse than Vinicius but he is a striker, and he does have some high-end stats. He’s also around 100/150k cheaper than his opponent.

Who to pick?

As much as you never know in sport, Real Madrid have been in great form since the restart and given that they currently lead the way in La Liga as we head down the stretch, we can’t see them dropping points in this one.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21’s Editions

Expect a Real Madrid win and, as a result, a 95-rated Vinicius Junior card early next week!