FIFA 20: Summer Showdown Jean-Paul Boëtius SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The Dutch playmaker is the man that EA have chosen to represent Mainz!

The first ever Summer Showdown is here!

The new FIFA promo sees two players from sides coming up against each other in real life handed brand new boosted SBC cards, with the player from the winning team handed an ever bigger boost post match!

The first matchup is between Bayern Leverkusen and Mainz, who are set to meet in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

Representing Mainz is their CAM Jean-Paul Boëtius. The Dutchman has already seen a huge boost on his base card but could it be set to get even better?

Here is all the information about this SBC to see if he’s the man you should pick ahead of Saturdays crunch clash!

As is the case with the Diaby SBC, this SBC will expire in four days, on Friday, June 26th, the day before Bayer and Mainz meet IRL!

Requirements and Estimated Cost

Again, like with Diaby’s SBC, there is just the one squad that needs submitting in order to unlock this Jean-Paul Boëtius card.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 – 7 Confirmed Features for Next Gen

The requirements for that squad are as follows:

Jean-Paul Boëtius

Minimum of one Bundesliga player

Minimum of one TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

TOTAL COST: 94.9k PS4 / 90.1k Xbox One

Worth it?

Given that we expect Mainz to get beat by Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, we are going to presume that this will be the final version of this Boëtius card. But, stranger things have happened so don’t hold us to that!

Taking the two cards on face value, Boëtius is definitely the stronger of the two, so that’s a bonus! He has four of his base stats are 90+ rated, with his 95-rated pace leading the way.

French v Dutch! Two powerhouse footballing nations, but who comes out on top on Saturday?

As a CAM, it’s imperative that Boëtius is good with the ball at his feet and, with 92-rated dribbling, which features in-games of 99 agility and 93 dribbling, as well as 90-rated passing, it’s safe to say that the playmaker shouldn’t have a problem in providing those assists.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 – 7 Confirmed Features for Next Gen

His 90-rated shooting is also very impressive for a CAM, so don’t be afraid to test the keeper with the Dutchman should the opportunity arise. 4*/4* is decent but H/M work-rates isn’t ideal for your CAM.

90-95k for this card is pretty good value and, given that Mainz could spring a surprise and pick up the win on Saturday which would see Boëtius boosted to a mega 95 OVR, we’d probably tell you to take a chance on him.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Editions and Pre-order Guide