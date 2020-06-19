FIFA 20: Summer Heat Ivan Perišić SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Estimated Cost, Player Review & more

The Summer Heat promo has been a big hit so far and it just got even better!

EA Play took place earlier today, and it has got fans of the FIFA franchise hyped over the launch of FIFA 21. However, there is still plenty of life left in FIFA 20 yet, particularly with their latest promo: ‘Summer Heat‘.

Summer Heat has seen the return of some fan favourite cards from throughout the FIFA 20 calendar as well as a whole host of new cards, including a rather tasty looking Objectives Ferland Mendy.

There are two new cards that have dropped into the game tonight, an Objectives Kesse as well as this latest SBC card, featuring Bayern Munich’s Croatian midfielder Ivan Perišić.

Here is everything you need to know about the SBC, including whether or not he’s worth the asking price!

This Summer Heat Ivan Perisic SBC won’t be around for long! It will run for just six days, expiring on Thursday, June 25.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

He may be 94-rated, but EA are asking for just a single squad in return for this Summer Heat card. The requirements for the SBC are as follows:

Ivan Perišić

Minimum of one Bundesliga player

Minimum of one TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

TOTAL COST: 107.4k PS4 / 106.75k Xbox One

Worth it?

I tell you what, these SBC’s are getting better and better by the day! This card is very good indeed and it comes at a very reasonable price!

One thing that has been a bit of an issue for some FIFA players with Perišić’s base card is that his pace isn’t ideal for a winger. Well, that is a thing of the past with this card as it features an incredible 96-rated pace, consisting of 97 sprint speed and 94 acceleration.

His dribbling also comes in at 96-rated, with his 99-rated ball control and 96-rated dribbling his two best stats in that department. His 86-rated balance isn’t the best, but it’s still usable. His 5* weak foot will also come in very handy when it comes to that quick change of direction.

Given that he often plays centrally IRL, you might wish to use Perišić as a CAM or even a CF in-game and, given that he has 91-rated finishing and 96 positioning, 91 finishing and 93 composure, he’s not going to have many issues in front of goal!

His passing (90 OVR) and physicality (88 OVR) are also of a high standard. Given his stats, versatility and surprisingly low asking price, you’d be a fool to let this one go amiss!

