FIFA

*BREAKING* FIFA 20 Summer Heat: Everything we know

EA Sports latest Ultimate Team promo launches next week and its set to be a scorcher.

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Jun 12, 2020
Annotation 2020 06 12 180754

FIFA 20 Ultimate Team looks set for another exciting promo launch next week.

EA Sports FIFA have tweeted the name of their next promo ‘Summer Heat’, but what will it include?

Release Date

FIFA Ultimate Team’s newest promo has been announced for next week.

Summer Heat
CRYPTIC! This is the only clue we have so far on FUT’s latest promo.

Summer Heat is set to land on Wednesday, 17 June so get it on your calendar folks!

What is it?

This remains to be seen.

We aren’t sure what the promo includes just yet, but we can certainly speculate!

The TOTSSF cards are no longer in packs, so the new promo is bound to see a fresh new batch of special cards become available.

Whatever it turns out to be, expect a range of special cards, packs and SBCs to come your way.

Prediction

Could Summer Heat be a promo that links to the cancelled European Championships?

Flashback cards from previous tournaments would be an awesome addition to Ultimate Team.

Just imagine a Wayne Rooney flashback from the 2004 European Championships!

More likely that it will be a celebration of a return to action after the COVID-19 delay, but we can dream!

