BREAKING* FIFA 20 Summer Heat: Everything we know

EA Sports latest Ultimate Team promo launches next week and its set to be a scorcher.

CRYPTIC! This is the only clue we have so far on FUT’s latest promo.

Summer Heat is set to land on Wednesday, 17 June so get it on your calendar folks!

What is it?

This remains to be seen.

We aren’t sure what the promo includes just yet, but we can certainly speculate!

The TOTSSF cards are no longer in packs, so the new promo is bound to see a fresh new batch of special cards become available.

Whatever it turns out to be, expect a range of special cards, packs and SBCs to come your way.

Prediction

Could Summer Heat be a promo that links to the cancelled European Championships?

Flashback cards from previous tournaments would be an awesome addition to Ultimate Team.

Just imagine a Wayne Rooney flashback from the 2004 European Championships!

More likely that it will be a celebration of a return to action after the COVID-19 delay, but we can dream!

