FIFA 20: SPL TOTSSF Romarinho Season Objectives – How to unlock, in-game ratings, card review & more

The Brazilian has had a great season so far and you can get him in your FUT side for free!

The Saudi Pro League TOTSSF is here!

It was an unexpected launch by EA on Monday evening but there are some very nice cards in amongst the squad – including Cristian Guanca who you can go and grab via the SBC market.

As always, there is a player you can earn via a new set of Season Objectives. That man is Brazilian striker Romarinho.

Here is the rundown on how to get him in your squad.

NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!

How to unlock TOTSSF Romarinho

As always, there are four objectives that need completing in order to have this Romarinho card in your side. They are as follows:

Saudi Pro Scorer – Score in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using Saudi Pro League players

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack

– Score in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using Saudi Pro League players Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack Pacey Poacher – Score 2 goals in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using players with min. 85 PAC

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

– Score 2 goals in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using players with min. 85 PAC Objective Reward – One Gold Pack Skillful Setup – Assist a goal in 3 separate Rivals matches using players with min. 4* Skill Moves

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

– Assist a goal in 3 separate Rivals matches using players with min. 4* Skill Moves Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack Samba in Saudi – Score and Assist in 4 Rivals wins using Brazilian players

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

TOTSSF Romarinho In-Game Stats

Worth the grind?

100%. This is one of the easiest sets of objectives you’ll see and it’s for an 89-rated TOTS player!

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 20’s TOTS Promo

Yes, he might not get into your starting XI (unless you have a Brazilian squad) but given the ease of these obejctives and the fact he has some very nice stats, it’s definietly worth completing.

The first two objectives can be completed in just three games on Squad Battles and you don’t even have to win the games! Whilst the second two objectives can be completed in as few as four Rivals matches.

With 91-rated finishing , 90-rated drbbling and 92 OVR pace, this is going to be a nice card to bring on off the bench. You can get these objectives completed in a single sitting. Get it done!

READ MORE: Absolutely Everything we know about FIFA 21