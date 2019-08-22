FIFA 20: Spain player rating predictions - David Silva, Pique, Thiago, Koke & More

2010 World Cup winners and 2012 European Cup winners have struggled since the retirement of legends Iniesta and Xavi.

The two orchestrated the Spanish midfield and made them a joy to watch. New era players like Isco and Koke have struggled to fill the boots of their predecessors leaving the heavy lifting for David Silva.

Can the pioneers of Tiki-Taka football find European glory once more in 2020? How will the Spain squad look in FIFA 20?

David de Gea (OVR 91 – 91)

Position: GK

Age: 28

Club: Manchester United

The Spanish goalkeeper is regarded as one of the best in the world and will surely want to play in Europe’s elite competition more frequently. The 28-year-old will keep his 91 overall on FIFA 20 making him the top goalkeeper available, despite of some wobbles this past season.

Sergi Roberto (OVR 84 – 84)

Position: RB, RM, CM

Age: 27

Club: Barcelona

Right back Sergi Roberto made an impressive seven assists last season. The versatile defender can also play in midfield such is his quality on the ball. Despite a promising season, FIFA 20 is unlikely to see him upgraded from his 84 overall.

Sergio Ramos (OVR 91 – 91)

Position: CB

Age: 33

Club: Real Madrid

A difficult year in the capital culminated in rumors that Sergio Ramos was ready to quit the Real Madrid. Ramos scored a phenomenal 11 goals in all competitions but at 33 years old will not see his overall move higher than his current 91.

Gerard Pique (OVR 87 – 87)

Position: CB

Age: 32

Club: Barcelona

Experienced centre back Gerard Pique plays a crucial role in the Barcelona team. highlighted by his four goals and four assists in the league last season. Pique played in 35 of Barca’s 38 league games showing that he still has plenty in the tank at 32 years’ old. The Spanish defender is unlikely to change from 87 overall on FIFA 20.

Jordi Alba (OVR 87 – 87)

Position: LB

Age: 30

Club: Barcelona

One of the best left backs in the world, Jordi Alba is Barcelona’s only recognisable left back in the squad. Cover is likely to be brought in, although whether it is from the youth team remains to be seen. Alba is still one of the best in the business and will stay at 87 overall on FIFA 20.

Sergio Busquets (OVR 89 – 89)

Position: CDM, CM

Age: 30

Club: Barcelona

Midfield maestro Sergio Busquets orchestrates matches in an understated fashion. The Spanish international is as elegant as he is effective, breaking up play and getting Barcelona going forward quickly. Busquets received a mid-season upgrade last season so don’t expect his 89 OVR to change on FIFA 20.

Thiago (OVR 87 – 87)

Position: CM, CAM, CDM

Age: 28

Club: Bayern Munich

Bayern’s standout midfielder, Thiago has become one of Europe’s top midfielders since leaving Barcelona for the Bundesliga. Thiago will start in midfield next season, but it remains to be seen who plays alongside him. The Spaniard received a mid-season upgrade on FIFA 19 and will keep his 87 OVR on FIFA 20.

Isco (OVR 89 – 88)

Position: CAM, CM, LW

Age: 27

Club: Real Madrid

Talented attacking midfielder Isco is likely to play a key role under Zidane as the Frenchman is a big fan of his. The 27-year-old will predominantly feature on the wing with Gareth Bale likely to depart but could also shift centrally as part of the midfield three. A disappointing season will see his overall drop to 88 but good form for his national team could see him rewarded with an update on FIFA 20.

David Silva (OVR 89 – 89)

Position: CAM, CM

Age: 33

Club: Manchester City

Destined to go down as one of Man City’s greatest players, David Silva partners De Bruyne as Guardiola’s chief creators in midfield. Silva scored six and assisted eight in the Premier League last season as he won his 11th trophy during his time in Manchester. 33-year-old Silva is another player unlikely to receive an upgrade on FIFA 20.

Koke (OVR 85 – 85)

Position: LM, RM, CM

Age: 27

Club: Atletico Madrid

The 27-year-old will provide much needed experience to a youthful squad as Atletico look to challenge for the league once more. Koke will receive an overall of 85 on FIFA 20, but could be upgraded to even higher if his performances for his country are at the standard.

Alvaro Morata (OVR 83 – 82)

Position: ST

Age: 26

Club: Atletico Madrid

On-loan Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata bagged six goals in 15 appearances after he joined Atletico in January and he is in pole position to start upfront this season. Diego Costa has an eight-game suspension and Antoine Griezmann is set to leave the club leaving Morata and Nikola Kalinic as the only options. If Morata can replicate the form that made Chelsea sign him for £60 million then he may see his overall boosted early, however he is likely to start as an 82 overall on FIFA 20.

On The Bench

Kepa Arrizabalaga (OVR 84) will be ready and waiting in case of any injury or dip in form of David de Gea.

Dani Carvajal (85 - 84) after a poor defensive season with Madrid and stiff competition in Roberto, Roberto Moreno is inclined to pick the most inform players to play in the Euro's. Nacho Monreal (80 - 78) unlikely to ever play over Jordi Alba.

Cesar Azpilicueta (86 - 86), a very good player but there are better players available unfortunately for him. Nacho Fernandes (83 - 83), yet another quality defender, may feature more when Ramos and Pique retire.

Rodri (OVR 83 -83) a season at Man City may give him a boost in confidence to be a part of a heavily contested Spanish midfield. Dani Ceballos (81 - 81) work experience at Arsenal may show Roberto Moreno that he can play for the national team. Daniel Parejo (OVR 86 - 86) Parejo will knock on the door, especially if Thiago plays poorly.

Inaki Williams (OVR 81 - 83) the promising youngster can take over Morata as starting striker if he can produce another flying season in the La Liga. Diego Costa (OVR 85 - 84) always causes problems for opposition defenders. However, more often than not his temper gets the best of him. Expect less playing time unless his attitude changes.

