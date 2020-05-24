FIFA 20: Serie A TOTSSF Romelu Lukaku SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The big Belgian felt hard done by being left out of the squad. Not anymore!

Another day, another SBC and boy, this one is a biggie!

Many questioned why, with 23 goals to his name across all competitions this season, Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku wasn’t included in the Serie A TOTSSF that dropped on Friday night, Lukaku even commented on it himself on Twitter!

However it appears that EA had something up their sleeve all along as they have just released a TOTS Lukaku SBC, and, at 95 OVR, it might just be the best one yet!

Here is everything you need to know about this limited-time SBC!

This TOTSSF Lukaku SBC will run for five days, expiring on Friday, May 29.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

Given that he’s a 95 OVR, you would’ve probably expected that the requirements would include three or four squads.

READ MORE: Serie A TOSSF All Cards – Ronaldo, Smalling & more

Well incredibly, there is only two squads that you need to complete in order to unlock this card! Their requirements are as follows:

Inter

Minimum of one Inter Milan player

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

Reward: One Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack

Cost: 46k PS4 / 45k Xbox One

Serie A TIM

Minimum of one Serie A TIM player

Minimum of one TOTW, TOTW Moments of TOTSSF players

Minimum Squad Rating of 87

Minimum Team Chemistry of 60

Reward: One Rare Electrum Players Pack

Cost: 156k PS4 / 144k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 202k PS4 / 189k Xbox One

Worth it?

This is a very good card indeed!

Lukaku has an incredible 94-rated pace, including 99 sprint speed, although his acceleration is a little low at 80 OVR. As is to be expected given his build, Lukaku’s physicality is very high (97 OVR) including a maxed out 99-rated strength.

His shooting is up there with the best strikers in the game. He has maxed out stats in positioning and shot power, whilst his finishing isn’t far behind at 98 OVR.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the Serie A TOTS

Unfortunately his agility (71 OVR) and balance (60 OVR) aren’t very good at all, but his 99-rated composure somewhat makes up for it. 3* skills aren’t the greatest but we doubt you’ll be using the big man for his tricks!

Considering his price, this is a very good SBC indeed, we suggest you go and snap this card up whilst you can!

READ MORE: FIFA 21 – Everything you need to know