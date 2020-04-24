FIFA 20: Season Six Storyline Player Picks – Who to choose, in-game ratings, card reviews & more

There’s some tough decision to be made with the latest crop of Storyline players.

TOTS isn’t the only new thing hitting FIFA Ultimate Team tonight.

A brand new season has also begun! Season 6 see’s a set of new objectives as well as a brand new bunch of season progress rewards, including those all imporant storyline players.

As ever, there are two sets of three players to choose from. The first three coming halfway through the levels at level 15, whilst the second is your top reward at level 30.

Here are the players avaliable as well as our advice on who you should pick.

Level 15 Storyline Player Picks

There are three players that you can choose from when you reach level 15 in season six, with two coming from the Scottish Premiership and one coming from the MLS.

Storyline Ianis Hagi

As if RTTF Ryan Kent wasn’t bad enough, there’s now another Rangers youngster in town!

Son of FIFA Icon Gheorghe Hagi, Ianis has seen a huge boost to his 74-rated base card.

It is his shooting which has recieved the biggest boost, jumping 19 ratings to an 85 overall. His 93-rated pace and 99 dribbling mean he is a very dangerous looking CAM.

RealSport Rating: 4/5

Storyline Juan Agudelo

He is a player that will go down in FIFA history as the first Inter Miami player to feature in the FIFA series.

Agudelo jumps from a 69-rated base card to an 87-rated with this special card. His 86 shooting looks good on paper, but with 83 finishing he’s not going to be incredibly clinical in front of goal.

4* skills and 5* weak foot is a nice addition, but with high/high work rates and pretty poor finishing, he’s not our first choice.

RealSport Rating: 2/5

Storyline Mohamed Elyounoussi

If Rangers aren’t your thing, maybe Celtic will be?

Norweigan LM Mohamed Elyounoussi is the third and final player pick from the first bunch of players, and his card is quite tempting.

His 93 dribbling – mainly his 96 agility and 95 balance – is very good indeed and his 91 pace combinded with 91 stamina means he’ll be causing fullbacks nightmares all game long.

RealSport Rating: 3/5

Level 30 Storyline Player Picks

Getting to the business end of things now with the three top Storyline players that you can choose from when you reach level 30, and it’s not an easy decision in the slightest.

Storyline Mario Gotze

The first player on offer is German CF Mario Gotze, who jumps to a 90 OVR on his Storyline card.

As you’d expect, the nimble German excels in his dribbling (94 OVR) and passing (93 OVR) over everything else, but it’s his boost to his shooting which has caught our eye.

Gotze’s 78 finishing on his base card has jumped to an 87 on this Storyline card, combine that with his 95 composure and you’ve got a centre forward who will find the back of the net consistently.

RealSport Rating – 4.5/5

Storyline Pedro

Your second option is Chelsea’s Spanish winger Pedro, who too receives a 90-rated Storyline card.

The key boost here is to his pace. His 75-rated pace on his base card made him almost unusable in any Premier League team.

But combine the 90-rated pace on this card with 93-rated dribbling and 88-rated shooting and you’ve got yourself a RW who will cause serious problems. Both getting down the flank and when in front of goal.

His ability to fit nicely into a Premier League/La Liga hybrid also boosts his cause significantly.

RealSport Rating – 4.5/5

Storyline Samuel Umtiti

The third and final choice is the only defensive player in Season Six’ Storyline Player Picks, and that man is Barcelona CB Samuel Umitit.

The French centre back is a FIFA favourite anyway given his powerhouse nature, and that has become even more apparent in this 90-rated storyline card.

He joins the 80+ sprint speed CB club which is very handy indeed, whilst his defending has increased five ratings, from an 86 to a 91.

His boosted passing and dribbling are going to help ten fold if you like to play out from the back.

RealSport Rating – 5/5

Who to pick?

From the first batch of players it’s Ianis Hagi who stands out, particularly if you have Ryan Kent in your squad already.

The second set of picks is slightly more difficult but, the player who is most likely to fit into a starting XI at this stage of FIFA is Samuel Umtiti, so we’d opt for him.

But if you’re after an attacker, you can’t go wrong with any of the level 30 picks.

