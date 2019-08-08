FIFA 20 Pro Clubs: EA Sports has revealed brand new features, Broadcasts, House Rules & More

EA developers have released the latest features they will be adding to Pro Clubs in FIFA 20.

Pro Clubs has seen little reform since FIFA 15, with more features often removed from the mode than added.

In the latest round of the Pitch Notes, we finally get to see what comes new to the cult mode this year.

Customisation﻿

First up, greater physical ﻿customisation﻿ of your Pro.

The company are looking to replace the old model with a universal system across all of FIFA 20.

﻿A new Avatar system that replaces player creation across the entire game - including Pro Clubs.

This feature will bring new ways to design your Virtual Pro's visual characteristics via an improved morphing tool which allows you to morph and define each facial feature to your liking, and also goes further than ever with added morphing options and skin tones.

This new system also maintains all the features from the previous Virtual Pro system - from commentary name to updated goalkeeper gloves to setting your preferred celebration/set piece styles.﻿