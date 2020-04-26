FIFA 20: Player Moments Leon Goretzka SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The German midfielder has been doing his bit to help the world and FIFA have rewarded him for it!

The SBC’s just keep coming, and coming, and coming!

With not one, but two TOTSSF SBC’s having dropped already this weekend we could’ve forgiven EA if they chose to have a night off. But they haven’t!

They have released yet another Player Moments SBC, this time focusing on Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka and the work he has done raising money to help fight the Coronavirus!

Here is everything you need to know about his card and how you can get him in your club!

There is no expiry date for this Player Moments Leon Goretzka SBC.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are three squads that need to be submitted in order to unlock this Leon Goretzka card. The requirements are as follows:

Germany

Minimum of one German player

Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 86

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

Reward: One Prime Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 148.35k PS4 / 134.6k Xbox One

Bundesliga

Minimum of one Bundesliga player

Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 86

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

Reward: One Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Cost: 153k PS4 / 140.7k Xbox One

87-Rated Squad

Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 87

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Rare Electrum Players Pack

Cost: 214.6k PS4 / 200.35k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 518.3k PS4 / 447.15k Xbox One

You can find the best solutions for all three squads over on FUTBIN here.

Worth it?

This is a very tricky one indeed.

This card is absolutely incredible, one of the very best central midfielders in the game, period.

His 89-rated passing, including 93 short passing and 91 vision, means that he’ll be able to dictate the play in the middle of the park with ease. His 89 pace and 93 stamina means that he’ll have no issues playing the full 90.

His 90 rated shooting is very good indeed, although his 92 long shots will be somewhat irrelevant given the ineffectiveness of long shots in FIFA 20. His 91 dribbling – particularly his 94 reactions and 94 ball control – will be vital to him maintaining possession under pressure.

His 3* skills is a little on the low side given his price, whilst his medium/high work rates mean you’d have to play him in a more attacking role, but that shouldn’t be an issue.

The only stumbling block is his price. Over 500k for an untradeable player at this stage of FIFA seems unfathomable, but there’s no doubt he’s an end game player.

If you’ve got the cash to spare, this is a must have card.

