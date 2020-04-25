FIFA 20: Player Moments Aymeric Laporte Season Objectives – How to unlock, in-game rating, card review & more

The Manchester City star has been doing his bit for the community and EA have recognised that.

For many, it feels as though this Coronavirus pandemic is never going to end, but that hasn’t stopped football players all around the world rallying to help those in need.

One man who has done just that is Manchester City centre back Aymeric Laporte, with the Frenchman helping to raise money for frontline healthcare workers across the globe.

EA have recognised the contribution of Laporte and, as a result, have added a special Player Moments card into the game that you can go and earn by competing a number of in-game objectives.

Here is everything you need to know.

How to unlock Player Moments Laporte

There are four, in-game objectives that you have to complete in order to unlock this Player Moments Laporte card. They are as follows:

Basque Beginnings – Score an Outside of the Box goal in 2 separate Rivals matches using La Liga players

Objective Reward – One Two Player Pack

Defensive Delivery – Assist a goal with a Through Ball in 3 separate Rivals matches using Defenders

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Premier Placement – Assist a goal with a Cross in 5 separate Rivals wins using Premier League players

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

French Foundations – Score in 3 separate Rivals wins using French players with max. 3* Weak Foot

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

Worth the grind?

Absolutely.

This Laporte card goes in as one of the very best Premier League centre backs available in game, and it’s available for free.

It’s slightly more difficult than your usual Season Objectives players, with two of the four objectives requiring wins, and with crossing not what it once was in FIFA, the ‘Premier Placement’ objective is likely to be quite frustrating.

But with many people stuck in lockdown with little to do, why not grind for the Frenchman? 91 defending and 86 physical on a 90-rated Premier League centre back for free, you’d be mad not to.

