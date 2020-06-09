FIFA 20 Patch Update: Title Update 18, Pitch Notes, Connectivity & more

EA bring us a deep dive into how they connect players and explain why connection may be poor.

Usually, in FIFA Title Updates we see fresh new content in the game or some bug fixes.

This time, however, EA has given us a deep dive into its FIFA 20 game data centers.

What Is A FIFA 20 Game Data Center?

A game data center refers to a physical location with hardware and software systems designed to operate FIFA 20 online gameplay.

Game data centers house the services that allow for online gameplay in the modes listed below, and they also provide some information that is used as part of the matchmaking process for these modes but doesn’t do the actual matchmaking itself.

The following modes in FIFA 20 use game data centers for online gameplay:

FUT Division Rivals

FUT Champions Weekend League

FUT Draft

FUT Friendlies (when not selecting the Play With Friend option)

VOLTA League

Co-Op Seasons

Pro Clubs

Why Does FIFA 20 Use Game Data Centers?

Game data centers are used so that someone else’s connection should not impact your own gameplay experience.

This is because you are not leveraging a direct connection to another player to facilitate the match.

When you play P2P (Peer-to-Peer) online matches in FIFA, your connection can only be as good as your opponent’s.

If you’re playing against someone with poor Wi-Fi, your game will feel similar to theirs as you’re both sending the gameplay information required to play online to each other over that same connection.

Where Are Our Current FIFA 20 Game Data Centers?

FIFA 20 currently has 18 game data centers across the world.

Europe:

Paris

Amsterdam

Frankfurt

Dublin

Stockholm (New)

Asia:

Manama (New)

Hong Kong

Singapore

Tokyo

Mumbai

Dubai

Oceania:

Sydney

North America:

Portland

Washington DC

Columbus (New)

Mexico City

South America:

Sao Paulo

Africa:

Johannesburg

Next Steps

EA continues to monitor existing game data center performance and evaluate potential opportunities for expansion in the future.

