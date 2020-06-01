FIFA 20: MLS TOTS Nani SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Estimated Cost, Player Review & More

The former Manchester United man has rolled back the years with this TOTS card!

The Team of the Seasons are gradually coming to an end, but there’s still time to rejoice over the best that the MLS had to offer!

The MLS season was one of the only seasons not to be directly affected by the Coronavirus as it ended prior to the outbreak, but we’ve now got the chance to celebrate the best performers from the last campaign!

The SBC card that EA have chosen from the American top flight is none other than former Manchester United star Nani. With very few TOTS SBC’s to come, is it worth investing in this one? We’re going to help you decide.

This Team of the Season Nani SBC won’t be available for long! It will expire in just two days, on Wednesday April 3.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There is only one squad that you need to submit for this Nani card. The requirements for the squad are as follows:

Minimum of one MLS player

Minimum of one TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

TOTAL COST: 86.5k PS4 / 82.2k Xbox One

Worth it?

This is probably the best of the Monday TOTS SBC’s that we’ve seen so far!

This card is all about Nani’s ability on the ball, with a near perfect 98-rated dribbling that consists of 99 ball control, 96 agility and 95 composure. His 92-rated passing and 92-rated shooting are also very nice as well but unfortunately, he only has 83-rated finishing in-game which isn’t ideal.

His pace is a funny one, the 90 OVR is made up of 97 acceleration but just 83 sprint speed and his stamina is only an 86, so don’t expect to be able to sprint with Nani for long periods of time.

5*/5* is amazing on a card like this, especially given his price, whilst M/H work rates are also ideal. All in all, this is a very good card (with the exception of his finishing) and for a very reasonable price.

