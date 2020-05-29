FIFA 20: Ligue 1 TOTS Dimitri Payet SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The Frenchman has enjoyed a fine season for Marseille and has a TOTS card to show for it.

It’s Friday and that can only mean one thing… a brand new TOTS is here!

It’s the final of the top five European leagues as Ligue 1 takes centre stage and, with the likes of 98-rated Kylian Mbappe, 98 Neymar and a scary looking 97-rated Ben Yedder, they have saved one of the best until last!

We’re focusing on the TOTSSF SBC here and the player that EA have selected for that spot is former West Ham man, Dimitri Payet

Here is everything you need to know about the SBC.

This TOTS Dimitri Payet SBC will run for five days, expiring on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

This is a very good looking card and surprisingly, there are only two squads that need submitting in order to unlock it.

The requirements are as follows:

France

Minimum of one French player

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

Reward: One Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Cost: 49k PS4 / 52k Xbox One

Ligue 1 Conforama

Minimum of one Ligue 1 Conforama player

Minimum of one TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 86

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

Reward: One Prime Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 117k PS4 / 110k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 166k PS4 / 162k Xbox One

Worth it?

All things considered, this is a very good, worthwhile SBC.

If you’re looking at in game stats, Payet is quite incredible. 92 pace is very good, especially given that Payet isn’t that quick in real life and, with 93 dribbling and 93 passing to compliment that speed, the Frenchman should be raking in the assists.

His shooting is very nice as well. 94 long shots, 92 shot power and 91 positioning are his stand outs in this area but his 89 finishing isn’t bad either. We were surprised to see he has just 85 free kick accuracy though…

4*/4* and L/H work rates are very nice for a CAM and, given that he isn’t that expensive and he’s a nice nation for hybrids, this is a worthwhile SBC.

