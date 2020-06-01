FIFA 20: LATAM TOTSSF Objectives Fuenzalida - How to unlock, in-game ratings, card review & more

Both the MLS and LATAM TOTS' have dropped and there's some decent cards in both.

A 96-rated Carlos Vela is the standout man from the American side whilst there is a very nice looking 95-rated Tevez in the LATAM setup. There is an SBC for the MLS which features a 92-rated Nani!

The Objectives player for these two sides falls to the LATAM setup and it's Universidad de Chile winger Fuenzalida.

Is it worth grafting for him? That's what we're going to find out!

How to unlock TOTS Fuenzalida

If you don't know by now, there are four objectives that need to be completed in order to unlock every season objectives player.

The four objectives for this TOTS Fuenzalida are as follows:

Pacey Passing - Assist in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using players with min. 90 PACObjective Reward - One Two Players Pack

Chilean Class - Assist and Score in 4 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using Chilean players.Objective Reward - One Gold Pack

All Rounder - Score 10 goals in Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using players with min 4* Weak Foot and min. 4* Skill MovesObjective Reward - One Small Electrum Players Pack

South American Soul - Score in 5 separate Squad Battles wins on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using CONMEBOL players (Sudamericana, Libertadores, Libertadores Kick-Off, Libertadores MOTM)Objective Reward - One Electrum Players Pack

Worth the graft?

It's all a matter of opinion, but we'd probably say no. Although he does have some good stats on paper.

He's very quick, with 98 acceleration and 98 sprint speed and his dribbling is very good, including maxed out stats in both balance and agility which are two of the most important stats in this meta.

His 90-rated shooting looks good but like with the MLS SBC Nani, his finishing isn't great and, given that you're likely to use him as a sub rather than a starter, you're going to want someone clinical in front of goal.

4*/4* is good, but again, as a super sub, H/H work-rates aren't ideal if you're looking at bringing him on to score you goals.

The card itself isn't bad by any stretch of the imagination, nor are the objectives difficult to complete. However given his lack of clinical ability in front of goal and the fact he's not a great league or nationality to fit into any starting XI's, we wouldn't waste our time.

