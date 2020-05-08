FIFA 20: La Liga TOTSSF Saul SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The Atletico man has been in fine form this year and now has this TOTS SBC card to show for it!

The La Liga Team of the Season So Far is here!

The 20-man squad features some incredible cards, including a 99-rated Lionel Messi and a 97-rated Raphael Varane, but the goods don’t stop there!

As always there is an SBC to throw into the mix and the man of the moment is Atletico Madrid centre midfielder Saul Niguez! The Spaniard has scored some huge goals for Atletico this season and has been justly rewarded!

Here is everything you need to know about the SBC!

This La Liga TOTSSF Saul SBC will run for five days, expiring on Wednesday, May 13.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are two squads that need to be submitted in order to unlock this Saul card. The requirements are as follows:

Atletico Madrid

Minimum of one Atletico Madrid player

Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Prime Electrum Players Pack

Cost: 129.45k PS4 / 128.5k Xbox One

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTS Serie A prediction – Immobile, Ronaldo & more

La Liga

Minimum of one LaLiga Santander player

Minimum Squad Rating of 86

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

Reward: One Premium Gold Players Pack

Cost: 145k PS4 / 137k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 275k PS4 / 265k Xbox One

You can find solutions for this SBC over on FUTBIN here.

Worth it?

Yes, yes, yes!

This is a very nice card indeed and, in comparison to other SBC’s we’ve seen, he really isn’t that expensive.

Every single one of Sauls base stats are over 80-rated and, with 94 dribbling and 93 passing – comprised of 97 long passing and a perfect 99-rated short passing, you’ve got yourself a near-perfect central midfielder.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 20’s TOTS promo

His 87-rated shooting coupled with his 97-rated composure means should he get any opportunities in front of goal you’d fancy him to find the back of the net, whilst 87-rated defending shows he can do a job at the other end of the pitch as well.

This is a very nice card, arguably the best TOTSSF SBC so far!