FIFA 20: FUT Birthday Kostas Manolas SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The Greek God has always been incredible in FUT and he just got even better.

The third week of FUT Birthday is here, and ALL players from the promo are now available in packs!

In addition to those two squads who you can go hunting for, there is also a brand new SBC for you to get your teeth stuck into.

It’s yet another defender, this time coming from Italy’s Serie A Tim, it’s Napoli’s Greek God, Kostas Manolas.

Here is everything you need to know about the SBC.

Expiry Date

This FUT Birthday Manolas SBC will run for five days, coming to a halt on Wednesday, April 15

Requirements and Estimated Cost

You will need to exchange two squads in order to pick up this Manolas card. The requirements for these two squads are as follows:

Serie A TIM

Minimum of one Serie A TIM player

Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments player

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

Exactly 11 players in the squad

Reward: One Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Cost: 93k PS4 / 95k Xbox One

85-Rated Squad

Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments player

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Exactly 11 players in the squad

Reward: One Premium Gold Players Pack

Cost: 143k PS4 / 143k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 237k PS4 / 239k Xbox One

You can find solutions to this SBC over on FUTBIN here.

Manolas In-Game Stats

Worth it?

This is a very, very good card.

87 pace, made up of 85 acceleration and 88 sprint speed (EIGHTY EIGHT!) is just ridiculous for a defender in all honesty. His defending stats are very good too. 91 OVR consisting of 94 sliding tackle, 92 standing tackle and 92 defensive awareness!

High defensive workrates and low attacking workrates is perfect and throw in that 5* weak foot and you have what looks to be one of the very best centre backs in FIFA 20.

His nationality isn’t great if you’re looking to build him into a hybrid side but, if you’ve got a Serie A side, or maybe a couple of Icons who can boost your chemistry, then you really should go out and get this card in your team!

