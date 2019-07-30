header decal
30 Jul 2019

FIFA 20 Cover Star: Zinedine Zidane joins, Eden Hazard and Virgil van Dijk as FIFA cover stars in battle against PES 2020

FIFA 20 Cover Star: Zinedine Zidane joins, Eden Hazard and Virgil van Dijk as FIFA cover stars in battle against PES 2020

We look at all the news about who will be on the front cover of EA's latest installment.

